  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: Etawah, once a stronghold, now a lost cause for Congress

    As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election, 2022 is underway, one would be surprised to know that the script for the birth of Congress was written in Etawah before independence. One would be surprised to know that the country's oldest party has not won here for the previous 37 years. 

    UP Election 2022 Etawah once a stronghold now a lost cause for Congress gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Feb 17, 2022, 3:45 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election, 2022 is underway, one would be surprised to know that the script for the birth of Congress was written in Etawah before independence. One would be surprised to know that the country's oldest party has not won here for the previous 37 years.  Before independence, AO Huyam, the collector here, drew the framework for the formation of Congress while residing in Etawah. After 1985, the Congress party did not win a single assembly seat in the Etawah district.

    In the election that started in 1957, Congress started its victory journey from Bharthana seat. However, the party lost from Etawah and Jaswantnagar. In 1962, Hilal Agarwal of Congress won from Etawah seat. 

    In 1967, Congress did not get any seats in all three assemblies, whereas in 1969, Congress captured all three seats. Even in 1974, Congress successfully won the Etawah seat, but in 1977, Congress again suffered a setback. In this period, Congress had fielded candidates on all three seats, but all the candidates were defeated in the wave of protest against the Emergency.

    Congress made a strong return in 1980, capturing all three seats. Sukhda Mishra of Etawah, Gorelal Shakya of Bharthana, and Balram Singh Yadav of Jaswantnagar were victorious. The Congress's graph may have fluctuated in the assembly elections conducted from 1985 to 2012, but the party has been fielding candidates, but the Congress has not tasted the taste of triumph. Even after this, the number of persons seeking a seat in Congress has not decreased. The number of ticket buyers is presently about a dozen. So far, Sukhda Mishra is the only Congress MLA from the Sadar constituency. She was elected in 1985.

    In the 2012 elections, the Congress fielded Komal Singh Kushwaha from the Etawah Sadar seat, which received 12543 votes; however, owing to the SP-Congress alliance, the candidate was not fielded from this seat in 2017.

    Political observers feel that Congress is now unlikely to return in this area. According to political analyst Rupesh Mishra, "the screenplay for the foundation of the Congress may have been written from Etawah, but it has now become a bastion of the Mulayam family." It will be extremely difficult for Congress to reclaim its lost ground here in such a circumstance. According to Mishra, the caste vote bank in this area also favours the SP.

    Also Read | Priyanka seen applauding Channi's 'UP ke Bhaiyya' jibe, Congress faces flak

     

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: DyCM Maurya says people have rejected those trying to break society

    Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: AAP, Congress pretending to be against each other, says PM Modi

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2022, 3:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP leader reveals instigation by Congress over hijab propaganda, adv Devadatt Kamat's appointment-dnm

    BJP leader reveals instigation by Congress over hijab propaganda, adv Devadatt Kamat’s appointment

    Pro hijab arguments in court based on illogical jurisprudence

    Pro-hijab arguments in court based on illogical jurisprudence

    wildlife Cheetah to return from extinction in India; experts fly to Namibia drb

    Cheetah to return from extinction in India; experts fly to Namibia

    Vistara flight makes emergency landing at Delhi airport shortly after take off-dnm

    Vistara flight makes emergency landing at Delhi airport shortly after take off

    People who don't feel safe in their houses wear hijab, says BJP MP Pragya Thakur - ADT

    "People who don't feel safe in their houses wear hijab", says BJP MP Pragya Thakur

    Recent Stories

    BJP leader reveals instigation by Congress over hijab propaganda, adv Devadatt Kamat's appointment-dnm

    BJP leader reveals instigation by Congress over hijab propaganda, adv Devadatt Kamat’s appointment

    Pro hijab arguments in court based on illogical jurisprudence

    Pro-hijab arguments in court based on illogical jurisprudence

    wildlife Cheetah to return from extinction in India; experts fly to Namibia drb

    Cheetah to return from extinction in India; experts fly to Namibia

    Sydney beaches closed for public after fatal shark attack first in 60 years gcw

    Sydney beaches closed for public after fatal shark attack, first in 60 years

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Complete squad of all teams, where to watch the matches-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Complete squad of all teams, where to watch the matches

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: OFC made a good come back, pushed to draw the match - Kino Garcia on CFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: OFC made a good come back, pushed to draw the match - Kino Garcia on CFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs CFC: CFC boys showed great character - Syed Sabir Pasha on OFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC boys showed great character - Syed Sabir Pasha on OFC draw

    Video Icon
    US woman becomes first to be cured of HIV using umbilical cord blood treatment

    US woman becomes first to be cured of HIV using umbilical cord blood treatment

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 93): Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC share spoils-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 93): Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC share spoils

    Video Icon
    Kushinagar tragedy: Villagers accuse health department of negligence; post-mortem conducted-dnm

    Kushinagar tragedy: 3 km in 90 min? Delay in ambulance caused more deaths, victims' kin allege

    Video Icon