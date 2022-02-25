  • Facebook
    'BSP elephant ate state's ration': Yogi Adityanath takes a dig at Opposition

    Aimed primarily at the Bahujan Samaj Party, Adityanath claimed that the BSP elephant's stomach is so large that it has consumed the entire state's ration.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Feb 25, 2022, 2:01 PM IST
    More than 60% of the assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh go to the polls during the fifth phase of elections.  Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, took a dig at the opposition during a rally in Sultanpur. He stated that the results of the final four phases of elections would be announced on March 10, but all opposition leaders have booked flights out of the state for March 11. Aimed primarily at the Bahujan Samaj Party, Adityanath claimed that the BSP elephant's stomach is so large that it has consumed the entire state's ration.

    Earlier, Mayawati sought to put an end to speculation about a post-election alliance with the ruling BJP, saying her BSP was not a party's B team and that rivals were attempting to mislead her supporters. 

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet with booth level workers from the party's eight Assembly segments at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University ground in New Delhi. Sunil Ojha, the BJP's state co-in-charge, stated that the Prime Minister will meet with booth-level workers on February 27 and that all preparations have been intensified. 

    In the first four phases of the elections, the Uttar Pradesh Police recorded 1,137 violations of the model code of conduct. So far, no incidents of violence or clashes have been reported, according to senior police officers at the DGP headquarters. This was made possible by advanced police preparation and a heavy deployment of central paramilitary forces.

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2022, 2:01 PM IST
