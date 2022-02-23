  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: DyCM Maurya brands Opposition as goons, tells voters to 'hurt' them with votes

    Confident of forming the government, Jagat Prakash Nadda also stated that the party would win a landslide majority in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 23, 2022, 2:03 PM IST
    As the fourth phase of voting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election is underway, the state's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya took to social media and urged citizens to hurt goons, criminals, rioters with their votes. He asked people to 'get out of the house and vote'.

     

    Confident of forming the government, Jagat Prakash Nadda stated that the party would win a landslide majority in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. "The opposition is completely disheartened. The opposition leaders aren't having any problems with the elections. The people of Uttar Pradesh are quite pleased with the work of the BJP's double engine government. On March 10, our government will be constituted once more with a landslide majority," Nadda stated this today during a news conference.

    Meanwhile, BSP president Mayawati expressed optimism on Wednesday that her party would replicate its 2007 performance, but SP president Akhilesh Yadav's hopes of forming a government were dashed. She also congratulated Union Home Minister Amit Shah for recognising the BSP's importance in the state, claiming that her party receives votes from all areas of society.

    During this round, voting will take place in 60 seats across nine districts. Today is election day in the districts of Lucknow, Sitapur, Kheri, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, and Pilibhit. 

    According to the police, three Assembly constituencies - Hussainganj, Bindki, and Fatehpur - have been designated as "sensitive," 590 areas have been designated as "vulnerable," and 3,393 voting booths have been designated as "critical."

    In this round of voting, the fates of 624 candidates, including numerous cabinet ministers, Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh, and the mother of Unnao rape victim Asha Singh, will be decided.

    Over 800 companies of paramilitary personnel and over 60,000 police officers have been stationed in Uttar Pradesh's 59 assembly constituencies to provide security. Voting will occur in 208 police station regions at 13,813 voting stations and 24,580 polling booths.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2022, 2:03 PM IST
