Himachal Pradesh is reviving its lottery system after 25 years to boost revenue amid a financial crisis. The government promises transparent bumper draws, while the opposition BJP warns of potential addiction and financial ruin for families.

The Himachal Pradesh government is set to revive the lottery system in the state after nearly 25 years, with the process of appointing a sole selling agent for paper and online lotteries entering its final stage, Industry Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan said on Thursday.

Government's Plan and Justification

Speaking to the media outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on the sixth day of the ongoing Monsoon Session, Chauhan said the lottery system would be operated under strict regulations with a focus on transparency and digital monitoring.

The Directorate of Treasuries, Accounts and Lotteries under the Finance Department has issued an e-tender for the appointment of a sole selling agent for the sale of paper and online lottery tickets.

Chauhan said a sub-committee headed by him was constituted following the Cabinet's decision to examine the proposal. The committee included ministers Anirudh Singh and Dhanwani and studied various aspects before recommending the revival of lotteries to the Cabinet.

The minister said several states, including Punjab, Kerala and Assam, were generating substantial revenue through lotteries. Punjab alone, he claimed, earns around Rs 100 crore annually from the system.

"Himachal Pradesh has been facing a financial crisis, and people here are already purchasing lotteries from other states. The money is going outside the state, and Himachal is not getting any revenue from it," Chauhan said.

Regulations and Expected Revenue

He said the government had deliberately ruled out "single-digit" and daily lotteries to prevent their adverse impact on economically vulnerable sections.

"Single-digit or daily lotteries will not be started. We will introduce only three or four types of high-level bumper lotteries," he said.

According to the minister, the rules and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the lottery system have already been notified. The government expects to generate around Rs 10 crore initially and estimates that annual revenue could eventually rise to Rs 100-150 crore.

Under the proposed system, no lottery draw will be held on national occasions, including Republic Day on January 26, Independence Day on August 15 and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Chauhan said lottery draws would be conducted at public places in a transparent manner and under the direct supervision of judges, independent observers and authorised officials.

BJP Slams Move, Cites Social Dangers

However, the decision has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP, with Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur opposing the revival of lotteries.

Thakur said Himachal Pradesh was known as 'Dev Bhoomi' and recalled that lotteries had been discontinued during the BJP government because of their alleged adverse impact on families.

"People used to sell their houses, land and jewellery because of lottery addiction," Thakur said, comparing the habit to drug addiction.

He argued that when the state was already battling the spread of drugs, the government should focus on curbing addiction rather than introducing another avenue that could lead to financial ruin.

Thakur also questioned the government's claim that lotteries would help resolve Himachal Pradesh's financial difficulties, alleging that the move would primarily benefit a few companies and individuals. He said the beneficiaries of the lottery arrangement could become a subject of investigation in the future.

The proposed revival comes nearly 25 years after Himachal Pradesh discontinued its lottery system, with the state government now seeking to tap lottery revenue as one of the measures to augment its finances. (ANI)