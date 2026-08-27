Following devastating flash floods in Nepal, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged the Centre to help stranded Indians. At least 175 people are dead. India has sent humanitarian aid and the embassy has provided helpline numbers.

Following the flash floods in Nepal that have left at least 175 dead and hundreds missing, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged the Centre to extend all possible assistance to Indians stranded and missing in the neighbouring country.

Congress Appeals for Assistance

Speaking to reporters, Kharge said the loss of lives had caused immense grief, and that full support should be extended to the affected families. "The tourists who had gone, including many on a pilgrimage, are missing. Many are missing, and many have also died. This has caused us immense grief. In such times of sorrow, we must all come together to help them. I also appeal to the Prime Minister to provide assistance during this critical time to those who are missing, those who have passed away, and those whose status is unknown. For the families currently in distress, full support must be extended to alleviate their suffering. I am writing a letter regarding this matter. Wherever they are missing, efforts should be made to find them and return them to their families. This is my appeal," Kharge said.

Congress MP Pawan Khera also reacted to the tragedy, invoking American author Joan Didion's reflection on grief to emphasise the suddenness of the disaster. "Joan Didion's beautiful meditation on grief opens with the words: 'Life changes fast. Life changes in the instant. You sit down to dinner and life as you know it ends.' The devastating visuals emerging from Nepal's flash floods remind us of this terrible uncertainty of life," Khera said on X.

He voiced concern for the Indians still unaccounted for, stating, "Our hearts go out to the people of Nepal who witnessed nature's fury on what many would have expected to be an ordinary, peaceful morning. We are especially worried about the Indians still missing and hope every possible measure is being taken to trace and rescue them."

Devastating Impact of Floods

Nepal has been hit by devastating flash floods triggered by a massive surge in the Bhote Koshi River, causing loss of life, displacement and extensive damage to infrastructure, including homes, roads, bridges and hydropower facilities. According to Nepal Embassy sources, 175 bodies have been recovered so far, while many people, including locals and tourists, remain missing. Around 476 people from 28 countries have been reported missing, though the figures are still being verified as search and rescue operations continue.

The floods were triggered after a debris-laden torrent from Lhende Khola, following a suspected glacier or ice rock collapse near the Rasuwagadhi border point, entered the Bhote Koshi River and affected areas including Rasuwagadhi, Timure and Syaphru Besi. The disaster has damaged dozens of bridges and roads, while rescue and relief operations have been intensified by Nepal's security forces using helicopters and ground teams.

India Extends Humanitarian Aid

Medical assistance, temporary shelters, food, water and medicines are being provided to affected people. India has further stepped up humanitarian assistance for Nepal, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stating that a second flight carrying 37.5 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material, medicines and food packets has departed for the flood-hit country.

The Embassy of India in Nepal has set up helpline numbers for assistance: +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500, and +977 981 032 6117, which are also available on WhatsApp. (ANI)