Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge states 130-140 Indians are missing in Nepal floods, though figures are unconfirmed. The state govt is coordinating with the MEA to trace stranded individuals from Karnataka, with reports from Belagavi and Kalaburagi.

Karnataka Govt Coordinates with MEA

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday said that around 130 to 140 Indians are reported missing in the Nepal flash floods, though the figures are yet to be ascertained.

Speaking to the media, Kharge said the state government is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and efforts are being made to gather details of people from Karnataka who may be stranded in Nepal. "As of now, close to 130 to 140 Indians have gone missing in the floods of Nepal. But these figures are yet to be ascertained. The government is in touch with the MEA, and the MEA has issued three numbers, which are also available on WhatsApp, for the benefit of our people," Kharge said.

Efforts to Trace State Residents

He said the government is yet to confirm the number of Karnataka residents stuck in Nepal, adding that reports have been received from Belagavi and Kalaburagi. "As of now, we are also not sure how many people from Karnataka are stuck in Nepal. In Belagavi, we are getting reports that some people are there, but it is not certain. In Kalaburagi, two people from Chincholi are stuck in the Nepal floods, and that has been reported to our SP," he said.

Kharge urged people who have information about Karnataka residents missing in Nepal to immediately contact local police stations or district Superintendents of Police. "If there is any information that you have about our people, people from our state missing in Nepal, please get in touch with the local police station as soon as possible, or at least the district SP. And if you inform us, we will ensure that the right communication channels will be open for their relatives and friends," he said.

Helplines Activated

The Karnataka government has activated its State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) at 1070 and 080-22253707 to assist people stranded in Nepal or the Tibet Autonomous Region.

India's Response and Nepal Disaster Scale

Multiple state governments and the Embassy of India in Kathmandu have activated emergency helplines following devastating flash floods in Nepal's Bhote Koshi River, which have caused heavy casualties and widespread destruction.

The Embassy of India in Nepal has also set up helpline numbers: +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500, and +977 981 032 6117, which are also available on WhatsApp for assistance.

Nepal has been hit by devastating flash floods triggered by a massive surge in the Bhote Koshi River, causing loss of life, displacement and extensive damage to infrastructure.

According to Nepal Embassy sources, 175 bodies have been recovered so far, while many people, including locals and tourists, remain missing. Around 476 people from 28 countries have been reported missing, though the figures are still being verified as rescue operations continue.

India has stepped up humanitarian assistance for Nepal, with the Ministry of External Affairs stating that a second flight carrying 37.5 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material, medicines and food packets has departed for the flood-hit country. (ANI)