A man fell into an open drain near Delhi's Mathura Road but was rescued by locals using a discarded cable. The incident is the third such case in 20 days.

A man fell into an open drain near Delhi's Mathura Road on Wednesday but was rescued by locals using a discarded cable. The incident took place at Sarita Vihar and was captured on camera.

The man slipped from the footpath and fell into the drain. People nearby spotted him and rushed to help. With no rescue equipment available, they found a discarded cable and lowered it into the drain. The man grabbed it, and those above pulled him out.

The rescue comes after a teenager died in a similar incident in Jasola

A passerby recorded the rescue, showing several people working together. The video has garnered praise for the locals' quick response.

The incident has raised concerns about the dangers of open drains. This is the third such case in the Sarita Vihar area within 20 days. The Ali Vihar drain runs alongside Mathura Road, a busy stretch.

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The incident comes amid growing concerns over open drains in the capital. On August 22, a 15-year-old boy fell into an open drain in Jasola while flying a kite. His body was recovered on Tuesday. His distraught father was seen clearing garbage from the drain with his bare hands, saying, "If this garbage is removed, my son will be found."

While the Sarita Vihar man was lucky to be rescued, the Jasola teenager was not. The two incidents highlight the dangers of open drains and the consequences when safety measures are missing.

No official statement has been issued.