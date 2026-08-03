A Lucknow cab driver and his alleged lover have been arrested for allegedly killing his wife after she objected to their relationship. Police said Umendra Pratap Singh and Aarti Verma smothered Anjali Singh, wrapped her body in a blanket and dumped it in the Gomti River. Investigators said Umendra then filed a missing complaint to mislead police.

A Lucknow cab driver and his alleged lover have been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and dumping her body in the Gomti River, police said. The case came to light after the man, identified as 31-year-old Umendra Pratap Singh of Rahimabad, approached the police claiming that his wife, Anjali Singh, had gone missing. He told investigators that she had left their home on the intervening night of July 30 and 31, taking her jewellery with her. What initially appeared to be a missing person case soon turned into a murder investigation after the police found inconsistencies in Umendra's account.

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Missing complaint raises suspicion

According to the police, as reported by the Times of India, Umendra approached the authorities on July 31 and reported Anjali missing. He claimed that she had left home with jewellery. However, Anjali's brother suspected that Umendra knew more about her disappearance and accused him of being involved in the case.

The police then registered a murder case after Anjali's body was recovered from the Gomti River on July 31. Her family members later identified the body as that of Anjali.

Rahimabad SHO Anil Kumar Trigunayak said the investigation changed direction after technical evidence did not support the husband's version of events.

Police began examining mobile phone locations, call records and other electronic evidence to establish where Umendra had been around the time Anjali disappeared.

The evidence eventually led investigators towards him.

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Police say affair began seven months earlier

During questioning, Umendra allegedly told investigators that he had met Aarti Verma, 31, around seven months earlier. Aarti worked at a call centre and had booked a cab ride that Umendra was driving. The two allegedly remained in contact after their first meeting and later developed a romantic relationship, according to the police.

Investigators said Anjali eventually learnt about the relationship and objected to it.

Police alleged that repeated arguments between Umendra and Anjali over his relationship with Aarti led the two accused to plan her murder. The police have described the case as a planned killing carried out by Umendra and Aarti. The allegations are yet to be tested in court.

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Wife allegedly smothered at home

According to investigators, Umendra and Aarti carried out the alleged murder on the night of July 30.

Police said the duo smothered Anjali and squeezed her neck until she died.

After her death, the accused allegedly wrapped her body in a blanket. They then placed it in a hatchback car and drove towards the area around Itaunja, where they allegedly dumped the body into the Gomti River.

The police said the car used to transport the body has since been seized.

The recovery of Anjali's body helped investigators establish that the missing person complaint was allegedly part of an attempt to hide the killing.

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Jewellery allegedly used to create false story

Investigators also believe Umendra tried to make it appear that Anjali had voluntarily left home. Police said he removed around 32 gold and silver ornaments belonging to Anjali and handed them over to Aarti.

The jewellery was allegedly worth between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. Umendra then approached the police with the missing complaint, claiming that Anjali had disappeared with her valuables.

Investigators said this was intended to support the impression that Anjali had left home on her own and had taken the jewellery with her.

However, the digital evidence examined by the police allegedly contradicted his account.

The jewellery was later recovered from Aarti, police said. Two mobile phones and the car allegedly used in the crime were also seized.

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Digital trail helped police crack case

The investigation reportedly turned on the digital evidence collected by the police.

After Anjali's brother raised suspicion about Umendra, investigators began checking the movements and communication records of those connected to the case.

Police said the technical evidence did not match Umendra's version of what had happened. The digital trail eventually led investigators to him, and he was arrested near Adaura Mod on August 1.

During questioning, police said Umendra disclosed his alleged relationship with Aarti and described her involvement in the killing. Aarti was subsequently arrested by the police.

The arrests came shortly after Anjali's body was recovered from the Gomti River.

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Both accused sent to judicial custody

Police have seized the jewellery, two mobile phones and the car as part of the investigation. Umendra and Aarti have been sent to judicial custody.

Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding Anjali's death and the events leading up to it. Police are also checking Umendra's criminal history in other districts.

According to the police, a case involving assault was registered against him in Hardoi in 2020. His possible involvement in any other cases is being verified.

The police investigation will now focus on establishing the full sequence of events, including how the alleged murder was planned, the roles played by both accused and the disposal of Anjali's body.

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