TMC MP Sagarika Ghose attacked PM Modi's stance on student protesters, demanding he and Amit Shah apologise. The INDIA bloc also protested in Parliament, questioning Shah's absence and demanding accountability for police action and other issues.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose on Monday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks regarding student protesters, demanding that both the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah tender an apology instead of talking about forgiving the agitating youth.

Speaking to ANI here, criticising the Prime Minister's suggestions on the language used by protesting students, the TMC leader asserted that the government must take accountability for the crackdown on the youth. "The Prime Minister suggested that the protesting children, who used certain language, should be forgiven. However, the reality is that it is the Prime Minister and the Home Minister who ought to apologise," Ghose said.

Opposition Protests in Parliament

Her remarks follow intensified protests by opposition parties, including the INDIA bloc, over police action against student demonstrators protesting exam irregularities and paper leaks in Delhi. Opposition leaders have been consistently demanding a formal statement and apology from Amit Shah regarding the matter.

Earlier, the Opposition on Monday staged a protest in the Parliament premises, questioning the absence of Union Home Minister Shah from the House and demanding his accountability on various issues. Gathering near the entrance of the building, the protesting members, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, displayed a large banner that read: "Amit Shah Sansad se gayab kyon?" (Why Amit Shah Absent in Parliament?)

The MPs also raised a series of slogans against the Home Minister and the ruling government, including "Amit Shah Jawab Do" (Amit Shah, answer) and "Amit Shah kahan gayab hain?" (Where has Amit Shah disappeared?).

The Opposition is also slated to demand a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in both Houses over police action on protesters during the July 20 demonstration in the national capital. The opposition will also raise the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft row.

The development comes at a time when, last week, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav sparked a controversy by imitating a priest and collecting donations while criticising the government over the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft row. The Parliament session also assumes significance this week following the alleged attack on Yadav in the national capital on Sunday.

The protest also comes as the Monsoon Session enters its eleventh day, amid speculation that the Centre may introduce the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill, setting the stage for another day of heated exchanges between the treasury and Opposition benches. (ANI)