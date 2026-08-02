A 68-year-old woman, Krishnamma, died after suffering an electric shock from a microphone during a Ramayana recitation session at a temple near Thiruvallam Parasurama Temple in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident occurred around 2.30 pm while she was setting up the microphone to begin her recitation.

A 68-year-old woman died after suffering an electric shock from a microphone during a Ramayana recitation session at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The woman, identified as Krishnamma, was attending a prayer and recitation session organised as part of the holy Ramayana month when the incident took place.

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Woman gets shock while setting up microphone

The incident took place at around 2.30 pm at a temple near the Thiruvallam Parasurama Temple. According to reports, Krishnamma was preparing the microphone before beginning her Ramayana recitation when she received an electric shock.

People present at the temple immediately rushed to her aid and took her to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, doctors could not save her life.

The incident has left those attending the religious gathering shocked and saddened.

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Krishnamma identified as victim

Krishnamma was a resident of Kallarathala Mele Paravila Veettil, near the Naruvamoodu Marthandeswaram LP School. She had been taking part in the temple's prayer and recitation programme held during the Ramayana month when the incident occurred.

The circumstances surrounding the electric shock are not clear from the available information.

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Survived by husband and two daughters

Krishnamma is survived by her husband, Krishnan Kutty, and their two daughters, Preetha and Malini.

Her sons-in-law are Sudha M. Soren and Arun Kumar.

The incident has cast a shadow over the religious gathering, which was being held as part of the month-long Ramayana observances.

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