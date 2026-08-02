A 52-year-old college clerk and bodybuilder, Devdutt Sharma, died by suicide at his home in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district on Saturday. Before his death, Sharma reportedly sent a WhatsApp message to his niece speaking about humiliation and giving instructions about his last rites. Police have launched an investigation.

A 52-year-old degree college clerk and bodybuilder died by suicide at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Saturday evening, with police investigating a WhatsApp message he reportedly sent to his niece shortly before his death. The man, identified as Devdutt Sharma, lived in the Sarsawa police station area, around 30 km from Saharanpur city. Police said the incident took place at about 7 pm, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report.

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Wife found him at home

According to local reports, Sharma had returned home after visiting the gym he ran behind his house. His wife, Seema Rani, reportedly heard the sound and rushed to the spot. Neighbours then helped take Sharma to a medical college hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police and a forensic team later reached the house. Officers collected evidence from the scene and spoke to people living nearby as part of the investigation.

Circle Officer Pawan Kumar said the initial findings pointed to suicide. He added that police were examining a message Sharma had sent to a relative before his death.

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What Devdutt Sharma wrote in his final message

Before his death, Devdutt Sharma reportedly sent a WhatsApp message to his 21-year-old niece, Neha Sharma, explaining why he had taken the step. In the message, Sharma said he could no longer bear the humiliation he had been facing. He wrote that dying once seemed easier than living through the same pain every day, while insisting that he did not consider himself a coward.

Sharma also asked that his wife not be allowed to touch his body after his death. The message went on to include instructions about his last rites. Sharma reportedly asked his family not to spend much money on his cremation and not to use cow dung cakes.

He also said he did not want any religious rituals to be performed for the peace of his soul, adding that he wanted his soul to remain restless.

Towards the end of the message, Sharma asked his niece to take care of her mother.

Police are now verifying the message as part of their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sharma’s death.

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Sharma ran gym since 2000

Sharma had been running a gym called Rock Gym behind his home since 2000. He was also known locally as a bodybuilder.

For the past two years, he had worked as a clerk at Balaji Group of College, earning a reported monthly salary of ₹17,000. Before that, he had worked at Tilak Ram Saini Girls College and Elamchand Saini Girls College.

A neighbour, Sushil, said Sharma had been at the gym on Saturday evening before returning home.

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Sharma had been married to Seema for 33 years. The couple had two sons. Their elder son, Abhishek, works in Dubai, while their younger son, Aditya, is studying forensic science in Chandigarh.

Aditya is also a powerlifter and recently won a gold medal at a competition in Dehradun after lifting 135 kg in the 74 kg category.

Police question family members

Sharma's parents had died several years ago. He was the elder of two siblings. His sister, Rajni, is the mother of Neha, who received his final WhatsApp message.

Police said Sharma's wife and other family members would be questioned as part of the probe.

SHO Pravesh Kumar Sharma visited the scene along with police personnel and forensic experts. The evidence collected from the house will be examined as investigators try to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

Circle Officer Pawan Kumar said further legal action would depend on the findings of the complete investigation.

The case has left Sharma's family and neighbours shocked, particularly those who knew him through his long association with the local gym and his work at colleges in the area.

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(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)