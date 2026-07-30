A man who had been missing for over two years was murdered by his wife and her alleged lover in Gujarat's Jamnagar. Investigators claim the pair poisoned him with cyanide mixed in alcohol before burying his body inside a factory. The case surfaced after victim's brother grew suspicious of repeated claims that he was working in Australia.

A two-year missing person mystery in Gujarat's Jamnagar has taken a shocking turn after police alleged that a man was murdered by his wife and her alleged lover, who then buried his body inside a factory while telling the family he had moved to Australia for work. The victim, Jignesh Dharmeshbhai Mavdiya, had been missing since May 2024. For more than two years, his family believed he was living overseas because of the repeated assurances given by his wife.

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Police now say the story was fabricated to hide a planned murder.

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Family's doubts led to police complaint

According to investigators, Jignesh's wife, Prithvi Mavdiya, repeatedly told relatives that he had secured a job in Australia. Whenever family members asked why they could not speak to him, she allegedly claimed that his employer did not allow workers to use mobile phones, making communication impossible.

The explanation continued for two years until Jignesh's brother, Ashok Dharamshibhai Mavdiya, became increasingly suspicious. Unable to understand why there had been no direct contact for such a long time, he decided to approach the police.

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Police interrogation reveals alleged murder

Police questioned Prithvi and later also interrogated Nilesh Mansukhbhai Kashetiya, who was allegedly in a relationship with her. According to investigators, as reported by Hindustan Times, both confessed during questioning that they had killed Jignesh in May 2024.

Police claim they mixed sodium cyanide into his alcohol, causing his death.

Investigators further alleged that they transported his body to an empty factory in Jamnagar's Dared industrial area, where they buried it in a pit around 12 feet deep.

The factory had reportedly been taken on lease by Jignesh and Nilesh.

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Search launched at factory site

After the alleged confession, police and forensic experts reached the factory identified by the accused. Excavation work was started to recover human remains and gather forensic evidence from the burial site.

Officials said scientific examination and further investigation are continuing.

Murder case registered

Police are now registering a case against Prithvi Mavdiya and Nilesh Mansukhbhai Kashetiya under relevant sections of law for murder and destruction of evidence.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Pratibha said the wife confessed after the family insisted on police intervention. The investigation remains ongoing, and police are working to complete the recovery of evidence and establish the full sequence of events.

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