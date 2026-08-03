Congress MP Pramod Tiwari condemned the 'fascist' attack on Pappu Yadav's residence, defending his freedom of expression. The clash followed Yadav's controversial skit on Ram Mandir donations, during which he alleges an assassination attempt was made.

'Freedom of expression is a fundamental right'

Senior Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Monday strongly condemned the recent chaos and disruptions witnessed at the residence of Independent MP Pappu Yadav during a press conference here, emphasising that freedom of expression remains a fundamental right in India. Speaking to ANI, Tiwari backed Yadav, saying that if a six-time MP has a certain kind of ideology, it should be heard. "Freedom of expression is a fundamental right in India's democracy. Pappu Yadav is a six-time MP. If he holds a certain view or ideology, it ought to be heard. Whether one agrees with it or not is a matter of personal choice. However, if someone speaks in a fascist manner that we will have them attacked, we will go right to their home and attack them, is condemnable," he said.

Tiwari targets BJP over 'irregularities'

Furthermore, Tiwari stressed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cannot shield those involved in the exam irregularities, demanding strict legal action. "I did not say that everyone in the BJP is a donation thief; there are many excellent people there. However, all those who are involved in this happen to be in the BJP. Their silence cannot shield them. They must speak up; action must be taken," he said.

Clash erupts following controversial skit

Last week, Purnia MP Pappu Yadav sparked a controversy by imitating a priest and collecting donations while criticising the government over the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft row. On Sunday, the controversy surrounding the Parliament skit on Ram Mandir donation 'theft' intensified after a clash broke out at the residence of Pappu Yadav, who had portrayed a temple priest wearing saffron robes during the performance in Parliament on Friday.

The clash erupted while Pappu Yadav was holding a press conference, during which individuals allegedly attempted to confront him, leading to a scuffle between them and his supporters.

'Plot to kill me': Pappu Yadav alleges

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Yadav alleged that the episode was an attempt to assassinate him and claimed that a bounty had been announced against him. "Babas are saying every day, 'Kill me, burn me down; we will give Rs 51 lakh.' We caught him and handed him over to the police. There was a plot to kill me, but I survived," Yadav said.

He further alleged that the person involved in the incident was carrying a knife. (ANI)