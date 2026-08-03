SP MP Dimple Yadav alleged the FIR against Rahul Gandhi over the 'Sanatan Dharma insult' skit is a diversion. She claimed the government is deflecting attention from the Ram Janmabhoomi land scam and donation theft row.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Monday alleged that the FIR registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav, and SP MP Awadhesh Prasad over the alleged insult to Sanatan Dharma was an attempt to divert attention from the issues being raised by the Opposition.

Speaking to reporters, Dimple Yadav claimed that the government was facing growing public discontent and alleged that the FIR was aimed at deflecting attention from the alleged Ram Janmabhoomi land scam and the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft row. "This is just to deflect the issue. There is a complete sense of disillusionment with this government, and people are disappointed by it. The way the land scam and theft of donations regarding Ram Janmabhoomi were carried out, this government is fully responsible for it," she said.

Clash at Pappu Yadav's Residence

Earlier on Sunday, the controversy surrounding the Parliament Ram Mandir skit intensified after a clash broke out at the residence of Purnea MP Pappu Yadav, who had portrayed a temple priest wearing saffron robes during the performance in Parliament on Friday. The clash erupted while Pappu Yadav was holding a press conference, during which individuals allegedly attempted to confront him, leading to a scuffle between them and his supporters.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Yadav alleged that the episode was an attempt to assassinate him and claimed that a bounty had been announced against him. "Babas are saying every day, 'Kill me, burn me down; we will give Rs 51 lakh.' We caught him and handed him over to the police. There was a plot to kill me, but I survived," Yadav said. He further alleged that the person involved in the incident was carrying a knife.

FIR Over Parliament Protest Skit

The remarks came after Varanasi Police registered an FIR against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and others following a complaint related to a demonstration involving opposition MPs. The controversy centres on a protest during which Pappu Yadav, dressed in saffron robes as a temple priest, and other opposition MPs enacted a skit involving a collection box and allegations of corruption inside the Parliament complex on July 31.

Political Row Erupts

Meanwhile, the BJP has strongly condemned the demonstration, accusing opposition leaders of insulting Sanatan Dharma and religious figures. BJP leaders have demanded strict action against those involved, while the Opposition has defended the protest as a legitimate form of political expression. The incident has triggered a political row, with multiple police complaints being filed against opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Pappu Yadav, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI)