An 18-year-old Intermediate student in Telangana’s Gadwal allegedly died by suicide. His family has accused a teacher of humiliating and slapping him over his exam score. Tarun, who scored 434 out of 440 in his first-year exams, reportedly left a two-page note. Gadwal Rural Police booked the teacher under Section 108 of the BNS.

An 18-year-old Intermediate student in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, with his family accusing a teacher of humiliating and slapping him over his examination performance. The student, identified as Tarun from Kothapalli village in Gadwal mandal, was studying in the second year at Government Junior College, Gadwal. He had scored 434 out of 440 marks in his first-year Intermediate examinations, according to his elder brother's complaint. Police have booked the teacher for alleged abetment to suicide following the family's complaint. An investigation is now underway.

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Family alleges repeated humiliation

According to the complaint, as reported by the Times of India, Tarun was a bright student and had secured 434 marks, just one mark behind another student who scored 435.

The family alleged that a lecturer repeatedly praised the other student while criticising Tarun over the difference in their marks. They further alleged that the teacher humiliated him in front of other students and staff.

The complaint states that the incident became particularly serious on July 27. Tarun allegedly questioned the teacher after being criticised, following which the teacher allegedly slapped him.

His brother, T Mohan, alleged that the incident left Tarun deeply distressed. The family said he had stopped attending college for the two days before his death.

The allegations have not been independently established, and police are investigating the circumstances.

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Family discovered Tarun at home

On Tuesday, Tarun did not go to college. His parents went to a temple in the afternoon, while his elder brother went to his in-laws' house, according to the complaint.

When his parents returned home at around 4pm, they found that the main door was locked from inside. Tarun did not respond when they called out to him.

The family then sought help from a 15-year-old relative from the neighbourhood, who entered the house through an opening in the roof and opened the door from inside.

The family found Tarun dead inside the house. Police were informed and reached the spot. His body was sent for a post-mortem examination and was later handed over to his family.

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Suicide note mentions alleged incident

Police said Tarun left behind a two-page note, which has since circulated on social media. According to the family, the note referred to the alleged incident at the college and described the distress he had experienced.

The alleged contents of the note have led to an outpouring of grief and anger online, with many people questioning the treatment of students and the pressure they can face over academic performance.

However, the contents of a suicide note and allegations made by a family require investigation before responsibility can be established.

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Teacher booked under BNS

Based on the complaint filed by Tarun's brother, Gadwal Rural Police registered a case against the teacher under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with abetment of suicide.

Gadwal Circle Inspector T Sreenu said police were examining the allegations and that further legal action would follow the preliminary investigation.

The investigation will establish what happened at the college, whether the alleged assault and humiliation took place and what circumstances preceded Tarun's death.

The case has also renewed attention on the pressure faced by students over academic results, particularly when small differences in marks become a source of comparison.

Tarun's family is now seeking action against the teacher, while police continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the teenager's death.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)