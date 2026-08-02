A Bihar farmer went viral after he was filmed carrying a nearly five-foot crocodile on his shoulders to a police station in Supaul. The reptile was found in a paddy field and restrained by villagers before the farmer took it to the authorities. Forest officials later examined the crocodile and released it safely into the Kosi River.

A farmer in Bihar’s Supaul district has gone viral after being filmed carrying a nearly five-foot-long crocodile on his shoulders after it was found in a paddy field. The unusual incident took place when farmers working in the field spotted the reptile hiding among the crops. The sight caused panic in the area, with several villagers gathering to see the crocodile. Instead of attacking or killing the animal, the villagers decided to rescue it and hand it over to the authorities.

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Farmer carries crocodile through village

According to local reports, farmer Amit Kumar and other villagers managed to restrain the crocodile. They tied its snout with a rope to stop it from attacking anyone while they tried to move it to safety.

With no immediate help available, Kumar then lifted the crocodile onto his shoulders and started walking towards the nearest forest department office.

However, when he reached the office, he reportedly found that no officials were present. He then continued to Bhimnagar police station, still carrying the reptile on his shoulders.

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Videos recorded by people along the road show the farmer walking with the crocodile balanced across his shoulders. Curious onlookers can be seen stopping to watch the unusual sight, with several people filming it on their mobile phones.

The clips later spread widely on social media, leaving many users stunned by the farmer’s unusual rescue effort.

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Crocodile released into Kosi River

After the police informed the forest department, officials reached the station and took custody of the crocodile.

The reptile was examined by forest officials, who found it to be around five feet long and in good health. It was later safely released into the Kosi River.

Forest department forester Ravi Ranjan said such incidents are more common during the monsoon season. Rising water levels can push wild animals away from their usual habitats, sometimes bringing them into villages, farms and other areas where people live and work.

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Forest officials issue warning

While officials appreciated the villagers for choosing to save the crocodile rather than harm it, they warned people against trying to handle wild animals themselves.

Crocodiles can move quickly and can seriously injure people, even when they appear calm. Trying to tie, lift or carry one can therefore be extremely dangerous.

Forest officials advised residents to keep a safe distance and immediately contact the forest department if a crocodile or any other wild animal is spotted.

The incident has attracted attention online not only because of the unusual sight of a farmer carrying a crocodile, but also because the villagers chose to rescue the animal and ensure it was returned safely to the wild.

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