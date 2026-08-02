A Kerala family of three was found unconscious at their rented home in Pune’s Morwadi on Saturday, with police suspecting severe financial problems behind the deaths. Vinod P.S., 47, his wife Silja Pillai, 44, and daughter Poornima, 20, later died.

A family from Kerala was found dead at their rented home in Pune’s Morwadi area on Saturday, with police suspecting that severe financial problems may have led to the deaths. The deceased have been identified as Vinod P.S., 47, his wife Silja Pillai, 44, and their 20-year-old daughter Poornima. Vinod was originally from Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Police said a note found at the house referred to financial difficulties. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

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Family found unconscious at home

The incident came to light on Saturday morning after Silja, who worked as a school teacher, failed to report for work. Her colleagues tried calling her several times but could not reach her. Concerned by her absence and the lack of response, they contacted the family's relatives.

When the relatives reached the family's rented flat in Morwadi, they found Vinod, Silja and Poornima unconscious.

The three were taken for medical treatment. Vinod was declared dead shortly after being taken to hospital, while Silja and Poornima were admitted to the ICU. They later died despite treatment.

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Police find note and chemical container

During a search of the house, police found a note and a container containing a chemical substance. Investigators suspect that the family died after being exposed to toxic fumes inside the house. Police believe the substance may have been obtained online.

The note reportedly mentioned financial difficulties as the reason behind the family's decision.

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the deaths and have collected samples from the flat for forensic testing.

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Job loss and heavy debt

According to police, Vinod had studied Computer Science and was an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad. He had reportedly lost his job around a year and a half before the incident.

Investigators also found that the family was facing a large amount of debt.

Police said the family had sold their house in Nehru Nagar around three years ago. They had subsequently moved into a rented flat in Morwadi, where they were living at the time of the incident.

The financial situation of the family is now a key part of the investigation.

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Investigation underway

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations. Police have also collected material from the flat for forensic analysis. Investigators are examining the note, the circumstances at the house and the family's financial situation to establish exactly what happened.

Police have registered a case and are continuing to question people connected to the family as part of the probe.

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