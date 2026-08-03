Multiple schools in New Delhi were evacuated on Monday following bomb threats. Delhi Police conducted thorough searches with bomb disposal squads but reported finding nothing suspicious. A similar hoax threat targeted the Red Fort last month.

Bomb threats trigger panic in Delhi schools

Several schools across the national capital received bomb threats, triggering immediate security responses and evacuations on Monday. The Delhi Police stated that all standard safety protocols were rigorously followed, and thorough checks of the affected school premises were conducted by bomb disposal squads and local law enforcement. The officials confirmed that, so far, nothing suspicious has been found during the searches. Further details are awaited.

Previous hoax call recalled

Earlier last month, a high security alert was briefly triggered in the national capital after a threat call was received claiming that the historic Red Fort would be blown up, which was later discovered to be a hoax, officials said. The threat call was initially received at the Mumbai Police control room. Recognising the gravity of the threat to the iconic monument, the Mumbai Police immediately passed on the intelligence to the Delhi Police control room. Upon receiving the alert, the North District Police in Delhi swung into action and launched a comprehensive security sweep and verification process. "A call was received at the Mumbai Police control room threatening to blow up the Red Fort in Delhi. The information was shared by the Mumbai Police control room with the Delhi Police control room. The information was then received by North District Police in Delhi, and upon investigation, it was found to be a hoax call," senior officials stated. (ANI)