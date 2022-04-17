Ukraine returned students, along with parents, stage protest in Delhi, seek admission in Indian colleges

Nearly 500 Ukraine MBBS students and their parents from 18 states are hoping to join the members of the Parent's Association of Ukraine MBBS students (PAUMS) at Jantar Mantar.

Students who returned to India from war-hit Ukraine and their parents protested at Jantar-Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday, urging the Modi-led central government to make preparations to aid them in finishing their studies at state universities.

Nearly 500 Ukraine MBBS students and their parents from 18 states are hoping to join the members of the Parent's Association of Ukraine MBBS students (PAUMS) at Jantar Mantar.

Protesting parents are saying that the future of their children's at stake as they were forced to discontinue their education due to unavoidable circumstances.

As per reports, the parents request the central government to rescue their ward's careers as they saved their children's lives.

In a notification issued on March 4, the National Medical Commission stated that foreign medical graduates whose internships were pending due to compelling circumstances such as war are eligible to complete the remaining portion of their internship in India, but there are no guidelines for those in their first years of study.

More than 20,000 Indian students, who had gone to Ukraine to study undergraduate medical courses, are facing an uncertain future now. They had to leave the country after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Also Read: Jahangirpuri violence: 14 arrested, ten teams of Crime Branch and Special Cell formed; 10 updates

Also Read: Jahangirpuri clash: 14 arrested after clashes during Hanuman Jayanti rally in Delhi

Also Read: Clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri during Hanuman Jayanti procession