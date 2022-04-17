Jahangirpuri violence: 14 arrested, ten teams of Crime Branch and Special Cell formed; 10 updates

After violence erupted in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, the situation remains tense but under control with heavy deployment in the region.

After violence erupted in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, the situation remains tense but under control with heavy deployment. On Saturday evening, a clash broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Causing stone-pelting, a few vehicles were set on fire, injuring eight police personnel and a civilian. Until now, 14 had been arrested in connection with the violence.

After the incident, Amit Shah talked to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak over the phone and asked them to maintain law and order.

Jahangirpuri violence developments:

1) Rakesh Asthana stated that the situation was under control on Saturday night. In Jahangirpuri and other vulnerable neighbourhoods, sufficient additional force has been deployed. Senior officers have been instructed to remain on the field to monitor the law and order situation and patrol constantly. Rioters will face severe punishment, he added.

2) The Delhi Police, which initiated an investigation into the incident, stated that it was a traditional parade followed by police officers. As the procession approached Kushal film hall, a brawl occurred.

3) 14 persons have been arrested for stone-pelting and violence. Following the police sources, other individuals have been identified using CCTV footage and films posted on social media, and efforts are being made to arrest them.

4) Police have opened an investigation for riots, attempted murder, and violations of the Arms Act. To investigate the matter, ten teams of police from the Crime Branch and Special Cell have been formed.

5) The report added that more than 5-6 police personnel were injured, also a civilian was hurt.

6) People were seen throwing stones and brandishing swords at the procession in a reported video of the incident, the authenticity of which has not been confirmed.

7) The entire National Capital Region was placed on high alert following the incident. On Saturday night, the Noida Police Department held a flag march.

8) The UP police issued a state-wide notice on Saturday, and Prashant Kumar, the state's assistant director-general of police (Law and Order), stated senior officials in the field had been directed to keep a tight eye on critical regions in their respective districts.

9) Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's CM, has appealed to the people to maintain peace. He stated that everyone must work together to keep peace, law, and order. If necessary, there is an agency, the police, whose obligation exists. It is the central government's obligation to maintain peace and order in Delhi.

10) Gautam Gambhir, a Delhi BJP MP, condemned the violence and stated that it violated Delhi's culture. The MP stated that the pelting of stones is heartbreaking. It goes against Delhi's way of thinking and culture.

