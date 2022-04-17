Jahangirpuri clash: 14 arrested after clashes during Hanuman Jayanti rally in Delhi

Special commissioner of police (law and order of northern zone) Dependra Pathak said the situation in the area is under control and confirmed the arrests.

Hours after communal clashes broke out in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri following a shobha yatra organised to mark Hanuman Jayanti Saturday, fourteen people have been arrested in connection with the violence, police said Sunday.

According to the police, stones were pelted, and some vehicles torched in the violence that occurred at around 6 pm on Saturday. Security personnel were deployed to the region to get the situation under control. Several police personnel were injured in the ensuing violence.

“Nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the FIR,” DCP North-West Usha Rangnani told news agency ANI.

Later, she said five more arrests were made.

She also said nine people in total including eight police personnel and one civilian were injured during the clashes and are being treated at the Babu Jagjeevan Ram Memorial Hospital.

“9 persons including 8 police personnel and 1 civilian were injured and treated in a hospital. One Sub-inspector sustained a bullet injury. His condition is stable,” Usha Rangnani told ANI.

Special commissioner of police (law and order of northern zone) Dependra Pathak said the situation in the area is under control and confirmed the arrests.

The police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 323 (causing hurt), 436 (mischief by fire), 34 (common intention) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 27 of the Arms Act at Jahangirpuri police station.

Further investigation is underway. The police are trying to figure out whether the clash was part of a planned conspiracy or if it broke out suddenly after a quarrel.

As on Sunday morning, there is a heavy police deployment in Jahangirpuri area where the clashes took place. A team of Rapid Action Force has also been deployed to keep a tight vigil on the situation which is now under control, she said.

Meanwhile, the Noida Police is on alert and a flag march was conducted to create an atmosphere of faith and security among the public.