    Clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri during Hanuman Jayanti procession

    Some people, including some policemen, have reportedly been injured in clashes. 

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 16, 2022, 8:03 PM IST

    Clashes erupted on Saturday evening in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area between members of two communities during a 'Shobha Yatra' taken out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

    Some people, including some policemen, have reportedly been injured in clashes. They have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

    A number of vehicles were torched, Delhi Police sources said.

    According to media reports, a war of words between members of two communities during the procession escalated into clashes and stone-pelting. 

    As the stone-pelting intensified, additional police reinforcements were rushed in. The situation at the moment is tense, but under control, police officials said.

    The clashes in the national capital come even as there is a controversy raging over multiple attacks on Ram Navami processions in some states. Earlier this evening, the Opposition released a joint statement, condemning the recent outburst of communal violence witnessed across the country.

    Claiming that there seemed to be a sinister pattern in the areas where the incidents of violence have taken place, the Opposition appeal -- signed by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, among others -- expressed shock at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the matter. They said that the Prime Minister's silence was an 'eloquent testimony to the fact that such armed mobs enjoy the luxury of official patronage'.

    The BJP has rubbished the Opposition's charge. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "Today all opposition parties, including Congress, have given a joint appeal. But this appeal is as fake as the intentions of Congress and the rest of the opposition. Today, people are asking you, why have the main accused of Karauli violence not been arrested even after 14 days?"

    "Congress is in power in Rajasthan, but no action has been taken, whereas, in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken strict action against the accused. It is very sad that even though you are in the opposition, still do the work of inciting fire," Bhatia told the Opposition parties.

    Also Read: Opinion: Are Muslims really unsafe in India?

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2022, 8:38 PM IST
