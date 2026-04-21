Etawah Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Two Car Repair Shops | Local News

A massive fire broke out at two car repair shops in Etawah near Eidgah Tiraha, triggering panic in the area. Several vehicles, tyres and equipment were gutted as explosions were heard. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after intense efforts.0:00 Fire breaks out at Eidgah Tiraha in Etawah2:30 Oxygen cylinders also explode during fire3:11 Three fire tenders control blaze after struggle

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