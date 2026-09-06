DMK MLA S Regupathy slammed the ruling TVK, accusing it of running a 'reel government' and suppressing the opposition's voice in the Assembly. He criticised its heavy borrowing, spending on projects, and increasing prices of essential commodities.

'Feels like watching a cinema shooting': DMK MLA

Former Tamil Nadu Minister and Thirumayam MLA S Regupathy on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), accusing it of suppressing the Opposition's voice in the Assembly and alleging that the government led by it was functioning like a "reel government".

Speaking to reporters after attending a DMK North and South Pudukkottai district executive committee meeting near Malaiyeedu in Pudukkottai, Regupathy alleged that the TVK government was restricting the Opposition's role in the Assembly and said legislators should have the freedom to raise questions and participate in proceedings. He also criticised TVK MLAs for over their purported remarks on the opposition. "We are not watching the Assembly; we feel as though we are watching a cinema shooting," Regupathy remarked.

Alleges Financial Mismanagement and Questionable Spending

The DMK MLA alleged that the TVK government had borrowed around Rs 45,000 crore within its first 100 days and claimed that the borrowing had not resulted in productive expenditure. He also questioned government announcements, stating that project locations were not clearly specified.

Regupathy raised questions over the proposed new Assembly secretariat, reportedly estimated to cost around Rs 1,200 crore, and the proposed Global Sports Olympic City, alleging that details regarding their locations had not been disclosed. On the car race issue, he claimed that while the previous DMK government spent around Rs 18 crore, the present government was planning to spend around Rs 300 crore, questioning the expenditure.

Defends Previous DMK Govt's Financial Record

Defending the previous DMK government's financial management, Regupathy said that schemes such as that for women's entitlement and breakfast programme would not have been implemented if the state treasury had been empty, as alleged by the present government.

Accusations of Misinformation

He further accused the TVK government of selectively broadcasting Assembly proceedings to target the DMK, claiming that such efforts were instead affecting the ruling party. On the proposed airport project, Regupathy rejected allegations against the previous DMK government's stand on Parandur and said that four locations had been considered before the Civil Aviation authorities identified Parandur as a suitable location.

"The TVK government is running a reel government, not a real government," he said, accusing the ruling party of spreading misinformation. Regupathy also alleged that Tamil Nadu's economic position had declined under the present government.

Slams TVK's Organisational Structure

Regupathy also criticised TVK's organisational structure, claiming that the party lacked a grassroots-level organisation like the DMK. He said the DMK's strength lies in its branch committees and asserted that the party was not afraid of the TVK.

Alleges Abuse of Power

He alleged that TVK functionaries were summoning government officials and demanding inspections without proper authority, calling it an abuse of power.

Warns TVK Against 'Deceiving' People

Regupathy also accused the TVK government of increasing prices of essential commodities, electricity charges and property tax.

"People may have been deceived once, but that does not mean they will be deceived forever. No one can deceive the people of Tamil Nadu with a whistle anymore. A whistle can be blown only in a theatre, not elsewhere," he said. (ANI)