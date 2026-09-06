RJD MP Sudhakar Singh alleged that 'looting is being done in the name of floods,' accusing the government of corruption. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav demanded immediate relief measures, and CM Samrat Choudhary is monitoring the flood situation.

RJD MP Alleges Corruption in Flood Relief

RJD MP Sudhakar Singh on Sunday alleged that “looting is being done in the name of floods”, accusing the government of indulging in corruption under the guise of flood management and relief operations. “Floods are indeed coming due to the rains, but under the guise of floods, the government is certainly indulging in corruption. No one can have a very big contribution in bringing the floods, but looting is being done in the name of floods,” Singh told ANI.

The RJD MP alleged that while natural rainfall was responsible for the floods, the situation was being used as an opportunity for corruption.

Tejashwi Yadav Demands Relief Measures

Earlier, RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday raised concerns over the worsening flood situation in Bihar, saying several riverine 'Diara' areas have been completely submerged due to rising water levels of the Ganga and demanded immediate relief measures for affected people.

Tejashwi Yadav said the government must ensure relief supplies, shelter camps and safety of people affected by the floods. "Wherever the water level of the Ganga river has risen, the 'Diara' (riverine) areas, in particular, are completely submerged. People need relief supplies and shelter camps; ensuring their safety and protecting their lives and property is the government's responsibility," Yadav told reporters.

He said he was in constant touch with disaster management teams and discussions were underway regarding arrangements for boats to evacuate people stranded in affected areas. "We are also in constant touch with the disaster management teams today and are discussing the need to arrange boats to transport people to safety," he said.

Government Response and On-Ground Situation

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is monitoring the flood situation and conducting an aerial survey of affected areas. He has issued instructions to officials regarding relief and rescue operations.

Relief Efforts in Maner

In Patna's Maner area, flood-like conditions persist in the Diara region. RJD MP Misa Bharti inspected the affected areas along with RJD MLA Bhai Virendra and Block Development Officer Puja Kumari.

"Six panchayats in the Maner block are fully affected by the flood, while two are partially affected. Relief shelters have been set up at two locations for the flood-affected people," BDO Puja Kumari told ANI.

She added that pregnant women had been identified and arrangements would be made to transport them to the Primary Health Centre in Maner by boat when required.

Administrative Measures in Katihar

In Katihar, Circle Officer Manish Kumar said the administration was assisting as per government guidelines for flood-affected areas. "The government issues an SOP for flood-affected areas. According to this, if cooking fires cannot be lit for 72 hours, dry rations are provided, or community kitchens are operated to supply food and drink," Kumar said.

He said water levels in the area began rising two to three days ago, leading to inundation in villages and forcing people to move to elevated areas.