A Mumbai woman named Swathi Prabhakar Shetty shared an Instagram video of her travelling home alone in an autorickshaw at 2:30 am. In the viral clip, she expresses how she feels completely safe and that her security is the last thing she is worried about, praising Mumbai for its safe environment for women even at late hours.

A Mumbai woman has shared her experience of travelling home alone in an autorickshaw at 2:30 am, saying that despite the late hour, her safety was the “last thing” she was worried about. Swathi Prabhakar Shetty shared a video on Instagram that was taken from an autorickshaw during her late-night drive home from work. She discussed how comfortable she felt travelling alone in Mumbai, despite the late hour, in the video.

Shetty is heard saying in the video, “It's 2:30 in the night, and I am going back home from my work, in a rickshaw, not in a cab. And I feel like the last thing that's that I'm concerned about is my safety.” "And these are the moments I actually feel like, thank God, I live in a city like Mumbai where safety is probably not something that you're worried about," she continued.

In the video, Shetty is seen riding an autorickshaw across the city while talking about how safe it is to commute alone after midnight.

Her comments focused on how, despite travelling home at 2:30 am and opting for a rickshaw over a taxi, she did not find herself anxious about her safety.

Watch Viral Video

A peek of late-night traffic in Mumbai, where individuals frequently commute far beyond midnight due to work and other obligations, was also provided by the video.

How Did Social Media React?

The post has garnered limited reactions so far, but those who responded largely echoed Shetty’s experience and highlighted how valuable it is to feel safe while travelling alone at night.

“That sense of safety is priceless,” one user wrote, while another remarked, “Feeling safe at 2:30 am says a lot.”

“This is what a safe city feels like,” a third user commented. Another person summed up the sentiment by writing, “This is why people love Mumbai.”