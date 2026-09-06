A building collapsed near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi, with rescue operations underway. Officials have confirmed that two people have been rescued so far. The exact number of people trapped or injured is currently unknown.

Building Collapses in South-West Delhi

JCB machines have been deployed for rescue operations after a building collapsed near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi, with two people rescued so far, officials said.

According to Delhi Police, the exact number of people trapped or injured in the collapse is not known at present. Two people have been rescued so far, while teams continue search and rescue operations at the site.

Congress Leader Reacts

Reacting to the incident, Congress leader Abhishek Dutt said the tragedy was deeply distressing and urged the government to provide immediate assistance to the affected children and their families.

“The issue far more significant than the election itself is the manner in which children are losing their lives here and how buildings in Delhi keep collapsing like this,” Dutt told ANI.

He termed the loss of lives “deeply tragic” and called upon the government to take immediate steps to support the victims' families and prevent such incidents in the future.

“Right now, the focus must be on helping the children and their families,” he said.

Rescue Efforts Underway

According to the police, the Delhi Fire Department received an alert regarding the incident at around 1:30 PM. Following the information, emergency personnel and rescue teams were mobilised to the location to assess the situation and carry out search and rescue operations.

A rescue operation is currently underway at the site, while further details regarding the incident, including whether anyone was trapped or injured in the collapse, are awaited. (ANI)