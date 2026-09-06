Union Minister Manohar Lal inaugurated Indore's Metro Priority Corridor–2, calling the city the 'heartbeat' of India. The new 11 km phase, developed for Rs 2,850 crore, is expected to enhance connectivity and boost economic growth in the city.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, who yesterday inaugurated the Indore Metro Priority Corridor–2, has said that Madhya Pradesh is the heart of the country and Indore is the heartbeat and that if the two are strong, the country will be strong.

“Madhya Pradesh is the heart of the country and Indore is the heartbeat of the heart .. If the heart and heartbeat remain strong for the country, then the country will also remain strong,” the Union Minister said in a post on X, posting a video of the inauguration ceremony.

The Union Minister inaugurated Metro Priority Corridor–2 on Saturday in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Project Details and Expansion

According to a release from the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, the newly inaugurated phase-I (Reach-II) of approx 11 km, comprising 11-stations, starting from Super Corridor-3 to Malviya Nagar Chauraha, has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 2,850 crore.

With this expansion, the Indore Metro network now comprises 16 operational stations covering approximately 17 km, with a cumulative project cost of about Rs 4,370 crore.

Boosting Connectivity and Economic Growth

In his remarks at the event, Manohar Lal said that the Metro will provide citizens with a faster, safer, more comfortable and reliable mode of transport while strengthening connectivity between residential, commercial and employment centres.

The Union Minister emphasised that Metro Rail is not merely a transportation project but an important instrument for economic growth, urban transformation and social inclusion. Increased use of public transport will also help reduce traffic congestion, fuel consumption and emissions.

Manohar Lal congratulated the Government of Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited, officials, engineers, workers and all stakeholders associated with the project.

Enhancing 'Ease of Living'

In an X post earlier, Lal said Indore's connectivity has gained new momentum through this expansion. "The expansion of the metro network will accelerate the city's industries, trade, and citizen services, while also saving travelers' time, ensuring safe journeys, and helping reduce congestion and traffic pressure in the city. In the upcoming phases, connecting the railway station, airport, and other key locations to the metro network will further boost seamless mobility in Indore. Under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, we are fully committed to enhancing citizens' ‘Ease of Living,’ and the expansion of metro services has emerged as a key part of this endeavor," he said. (ANI)