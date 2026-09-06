Congress MP Imran Masood alleged the govt is using tactics like the Saharanpur mosque incident to hide its failures, adding Rahul Gandhi is exposing its reality. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also slammed the govt over the demolition.

Congress MP Imran Masood on Sunday said that Rahul Gandhi was “exposing their reality before the nation” and claimed that people were witnessing it, while alleging that attempts were being made to divert attention from the government’s failures and shortcomings.

Speaking to ANI, Masood said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was exposing what he described as the government’s reality before the nation and claimed that people were witnessing it. “Rahul Gandhi is exposing their reality before the nation. Everyone is witnessing this. Meanwhile, they keep resorting to all sorts of tactics to hide these failures and shortcomings,” Masood said.

'Mosque incident an attempt to divert attention'

Referring to the mosque incident, the Congress MP said the matter was not merely about protecting a place of worship but also concerned the Constitution and the country’s judicial system. “The mosque incident in Saharanpur is also just an attempt to divert attention from these very failures. This isn't just about saving a mosque; it is about upholding the Constitution and protecting the country's judicial system,” he said.

'Those who demolish can never be Sanatani': Akhilesh Yadav

Earlier, on September 5, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the government over the demolition of a mosque at the Saharanpur District Magistrate's office complex, saying that those who demolish religious places and disrespect other faiths "can never be Sanatani".

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "Those who demolish can never be Sanatani who don't respect other religions. They can never be Sanatani who play with others' faith. They can never be Sanatani, and a true Hindu can never disrespect another." "We have learned this in Sanatan Dharma, and the definition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam tells us that our whole society, the whole earth, is a family. So, if it is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, and that is our Sanatan's education, then no true Sanatani, true Hindu, will play with the faith of another religion," he added.

Court Upholds Demolition Order

The remarks came after the Saharanpur Collectorate mosque was demolished early Saturday following a court order upholding its removal. The District Judge's court on September 4 dismissed the mosque committee's appeal and upheld the City Magistrate's earlier order. The City Magistrate's court had on July 17 ordered demolition of the structure and imposed compensation of approximately Rs 6.41 crore in connection with alleged encroachment and misuse of government land. (ANI)