A viral video of women holding a mahila sangeet inside a train coach has sparked a debate online. While some viewers saw it as harmless fun, others criticized the act as a lack of civic sense in a shared public space. The discussion intensified after railway personnel intervened to stop the celebration.

A video of passengers celebrating what appears to be a mahila sangeet inside a train has caught the attention of social media users. While some people saw it as passengers enjoying their journey, others questioned whether such a celebration was appropriate in a shared space. The incident has also raised questions about noise, civic sense and being considerate of fellow passengers. X user Siddharth saw the video and applauded the train workers for intervening while criticising the passengers for their actions.

In the video, a group of ladies can be seen singing and applauding together as they transform the train coach into a vibrant party. Before a member of the railway personnel shows there and intervenes to stop them, they continue to celebrate for a bit. “This dehati behaviour, ‘we paid money so we can do even a little mahila sangeet here’, just does not go away. No sensitivity. This mindset is so toxic and if you complain, you are the villain. Dehatis support dehatis. Kudos to railway staff that he at least came to stop them,” Siddharth wrote.

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Internet Reacts

Users' opinions on the video were divided; some supported the passengers' freedom to enjoy their trip, while others thought that such festivities may annoy other travellers.

"What's wrong with this? They are having fun on the journey. One participant said, "You guys are blowing this out of proportion unnecessarily."

"This is routine behaviour, especially during nighttime," remarked another user.

Others, however, objected to the celebration being held in a public area. “This kind of unnecessary behaviour does not belong in public spaces. Trains, flights, restaurants and other shared places are meant to be comfortable for everyone, not a private venue for someone’s personal celebration,” one user wrote.