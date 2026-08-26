A viral video shows an Indian family enjoying a lavish, home-brought meal on an IndiGo flight, turning their journey into a family get-together. The clip has sparked a significant online debate, with some praising the family's resourcefulness while others criticize the lack of consideration for fellow passengers.

Social media has gone crazy over a video of an Indian family eating a lavish lunch while travelling on an IndiGo aircraft. The unique in-flight gathering has sparked both praise and condemnation. A sizable spread of food appears to have been set up during the trip, and the video seems to show many family members dining together.

The video, shared on X, showed a woman opening up a stack of disposable plates and beginning to serve food to members of her family. As the camera moved around the cabin, several passengers from the group were seen eating from their plates, while a spread of condiments and snacks were served to them.

The meal appeared to include a familiar mix of samosas, dhoklas, theplas and namkeen mixtures. The family seemed to have come prepared, turning what is usually a quick meal or snack during a flight into something resembling a family get-together.

The food was not the end of the scene. While some of the females in the group continued to concentrate on the intricate spread, others were observed completing their press-on nails. Additionally, family members were spotted carrying their plates as they moved about the cabin.

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Towards the end of the video, the woman who had started serving the food was seen collecting the used disposable plates and other waste into a large garbage bag.

What many spectators referred to as a "kitty party" or a "family picnic in the sky" swiftly transformed from what may have been a routine trip. Some social media users questioned if such a massive dinner was suitable onboard a commercial aeroplane, while others found the family's approach amusing and realistic.

The debate has mostly focused on individual liberty vs care for other travellers. While some believed that a huge spread may take up too much room, cause a mess, or annoy others sat close by, supporters claimed that passengers are often allowed to bring food on flights.

"Food is allowed on the flight so they are not breaking any rules," one person said in support of the family. Another viewer appeared amused by the entire scene, writing, "This is so much fun. They are having the best time i guess. always carry your own food everywhere you go."

The viral moment did not impress everyone. Some readers contended that travellers are not required to use their sitting space for a large family gathering just because they are permitted to take food.

One critic wrote, “What is this garbage? These people misuse their space not meant for such activities. They should travel on bullock carts. Now airlines will say outside food not allowed.”