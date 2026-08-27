The 10th Monsoon Session of the Tripura Assembly began with the proposed Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026, on the agenda. The 3-day session will also discuss SGST amendments, smart electricity meters and other public service issues.

The 10th Monsoon Session of the 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly commenced on Thursday at 11 am at the New Capital Complex in Agartala, with the proposed Tripura Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026 among the key legislative measures slated for consideration. The three-day session, summoned by Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, will be held on August 27, 28 and 31, with Assembly Speaker Ram Pada Jamatia presiding over the proceedings.

Ease of Doing Business Bill a Key Focus

The proposed Ease of Doing Business Bill is aimed at streamlining industrial and regulatory processes in the state and facilitating a more business-friendly environment by simplifying procedures and reducing regulatory hurdles.

Session's Opening Day Business

On the opening day, the Assembly scheduled 22 starred questions requiring oral answers and 13 unstarred questions. Several issues concerning governance and public services came up during the Question Hour and subsequent discussions. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha made a statement on the demise of former Director General of Police Anurag Dhankhar. Finance Minister Pranjit Singha Roy also laid amendments to the Tripura State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) Act, 2017. Other departmental bills and ordinances are also scheduled to be placed before the House by the respective ministers.

Public Issues on the Agenda

Among the major public issues likely to dominate discussions during the session are local governance, the installation and functioning of smart electricity meters, and the structure of electricity billing in the state. With the session bringing together legislative business and matters of direct public concern, the proceedings are expected to witness detailed discussions on Tripura's economic, administrative and power-sector priorities.