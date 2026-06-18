Tamil Nadu Governor announced the state will conduct a 'Social Justice Survey' after the national caste enumeration. The TVK govt will first urge the Centre to expedite its own caste census process to ensure due representation for all communities.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar on Thursday announced that the State government will conduct a comprehensive 'Social Justice Survey' following the completion of the national caste enumeration. Delivering the customary address to the first session of the 17th Legislative Assembly, the Governor outlined the strategy of the newly elected Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Arlekar stated that the State would not act in isolation but would first urge the Centre to expedite its own processes.

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Social Justice and Reservation Policy

"It is a fundamental policy of this Government that true social justice lies in every community getting due representation. To fulfil this policy and promise, we will urge the Union Government to swiftly complete the caste enumeration in conjunction with the ongoing Population Census. After the Union Government completes the caste enumeration, the Government of Tamil Nadu will conduct the Social Justice Survey," the Governor said.

"The Government of Tamil Nadu is firm in protecting social justice and is undertaking every effort to safeguard Tamil Nadu's 69 per cent reservation. Moreover, standing as a bulwark for minorities, this Government will always support the advancement of minorities and will always uphold their rights. I am confident that this Government will stand tall as a truly 'Secular, Social-Justice' Government," Arlekar stated in his address.

State's Demands to Union Government

Referring to a memorandum submitted by the Chief Minister to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Arlekar said the State had raised several long-pending demands, including concerns over the proposed Mekedatu dam project, establishment of the Centre for Air Borne Systems (CABS) near Hosur and issues affecting Tamil Nadu fishermen.

The Chief Minister, Arlekar said, "has also made various requests to the Union Government regarding fund allocation for highways and infrastructure development in Tamil Nadu, establishment of educational Institutions of national Importance in Tamil Nadu, and administrative sanction for Metro Rail projects needed for the cities of Hosur, Coimbatore and Madurai."

"In the 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, the Chief Minister once again urged the Union Government to meet these demands. It is sincerely hoped that the Union Government will consider these demands favourably and extend the necessary assistance to Tamil Nadu," Arlekar said.

'Vetri Thamizhagam - Vision Document'

To further promote the development of Tamil Nadu and to improve the livelihood of people, the State Government will implement an all-encompassing 'Vetri Thamizhagam - Vision Document' over the next five years.

This developmental path, he said, comprises of ten pillars; namely Tamil identity and pride, dignified living and social security, welfare of women, welfare of youth, welfare of farmers, agricultural labourers and fishermen, world-class education, a prosperous Tamil Nadu, excellent healthcare and environment, world-class infrastructure and a people's welfare Government and a good and transparent administration. (ANI)