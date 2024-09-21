Tirupati laddu row decoded in numbers: Rs 50 each, over 3 lakh produced daily, Rs 500 cr annual revenue & more

The Tirupati Laddu, or Srivari Laddu, is more than just a sweet offered at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh—it holds immense cultural, spiritual, and economic significance.

The Tirupati Laddu, or Srivari Laddu, is more than just a sweet offered at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh—it holds immense cultural, spiritual, and economic significance. However, the laddu has recently been at the center of controversy, drawing attention for the wrong reasons. Allegations of animal fat being detected in the prasad have sparked outrage, especially among the Hindu community, where beef and other meat products are religiously forbidden. Here’s a detailed look at the laddu, its history, production, and the recent controversy, decoded in numbers.

Tirupati laddu's importance

The Tirupati Laddu is an offering (prasad) given to devotees after having darshan (sight of the deity) at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. Its origins trace back to 1715, marking over 300 years of tradition. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the temple, owns the exclusive rights to produce and sell these laddus, thanks to a Geographical Indication (GI) tag granted in 2014. This designation prevents black marketing and ensures that no other entity can produce or market the sweet under the same name.

Also read: Explained: What exactly is ‘beef tallow’ & ‘lard’, the animal fat in Tirupati Laddoos that stirred controversy

Production and revenue: The numbers

The production of the Tirupati laddu is nothing short of staggering. The temple kitchen, known as the Potu, is where the laddus are prepared with meticulous care, adhering to a strict recipe called dittam.

Daily Production: Approximately 3 lakh laddus are prepared daily at the Tirumala temple. The kitchen, known as the 'Potu,' where laddus are prepared, is highly efficient, with a capacity to produce 8 lakh laddus per day .

Annual Production : This consistent production leads to an estimated over 100 million laddus annually , reflecting the massive scale of distribution at the temple.

Price and Sizes: Small laddu (40 grams): Offered free to devotees after temple darshan. Medium laddu (175 grams): Priced at Rs 50 . Large laddu (750 grams): Costs Rs 200 .

Annual Revenue: The sale of Tirupati laddus is a major source of income for the temple. With approximately 3 lakh laddus sold daily at Rs 50 each, the annual revenue generated through laddu sales is estimated to be around Rs 500 crore. This significant revenue contributes to the temple's operations, charitable activities, and maintenance of the sacred site.

Ingredients and Dittam

The preparation of the laddu follows a carefully guarded recipe, altered only six times in its history to accommodate growing demand. The key ingredients include:

Gram Flour (10 tonnes daily)

(10 tonnes daily) Sugar (10 tonnes daily)

(10 tonnes daily) Cashew Nuts (700 kg)

(700 kg) Raisins (540 kg)

(540 kg) Cardamom (150 kg)

(150 kg) Ghee (500 litres)

All ingredients are procured annually through tenders. The laddus have a shelf life of up to 15 days due to an advanced packaging system. Over time, the recipe has been altered six times. However, the core ingredients remain traditional and carefully sourced.

The temple employs over 620 cooks, with 247 chefs working in the kitchen. Of these, 150 are regular employees, while the rest are on contract.

'Animal fat' in Tirupati laddu sparks controversy

The recent controversy began when a laboratory report from Gujarat alleged the presence of beef tallow, lard (pig fat), and fish oil in the ghee used for preparing the laddus. This sparked outrage, especially among devotees for whom the consumption of animal fat is against their religious beliefs. The controversy deepened when the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) blamed the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, alleging that the procurement of such ghee began under their regime.

In response to the controversy, the TTD has taken steps to ensure the quality of its ingredients. After finding foreign fats in the ghee supplied by AR Dairy Foods, the contractor was blacklisted, and the TTD switched its ghee supplier to the Karnataka Milk Federation, paying Rs 475 per kilogram compared to the earlier Rs 320 per kilogram.

The temple has a state-of-the-art food testing laboratory where every batch of laddus is inspected for quality. Each laddu must weigh exactly 175 grams, with precise amounts of cashews, sugar, and cardamom.

The controversy has sparked a political war of words between the TDP and the ruling YSR Congress Party. The TDP has accused the YSR regime of introducing low-quality ghee that contained animal fats, which has now caused public outcry. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu criticized the previous government, claiming they had desecrated the sacred Tirumala Temple, but reassured the public that a sanitization process has been initiated to restore the laddu’s quality and reputation.

Also read: 'Animal fat' in Tirupati laddoos: Health Minister Nadda seeks report, says will take suitable action (WATCH)

The Tirupati laddu, with its long-standing religious significance and massive production scale, remains a symbol of devotion for millions of pilgrims. However, the recent controversy surrounding its ingredients has cast a shadow on this sacred offering. With an ongoing inquiry, it is hoped that the issue will be resolved swiftly, restoring faith in the sanctity of this beloved prasadam.

The Tirupati laddu continues to be a cultural icon, both for its spiritual value and for the impressive numbers behind its production and distribution. As the temple authorities work to address the controversy, devotees around the world eagerly await the restoration of its revered status.

Latest Videos