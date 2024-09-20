Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Animal fat' in Tirupati laddoos: Health Minister Nadda seeks report, says will take suitable action (WATCH)

    Union Health Minister Nadda stated on Friday that he had contacted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to request a comprehensive report on the Tirupati laddoo controversy.

    Animal fat in Tirupati laddoos: Health Minister Nadda seeks detailed report, says will take suitable action WATCH snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 2:53 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 2:53 PM IST

    Union Health Minister Nadda stated on Friday that he had contacted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to request a comprehensive report on the Tirupati laddoo controversy. He mentioned that the Centre would review the situation and take appropriate action.

    Naidu alleged that animal fat was used in the preparation of Tirupati laddoos during the tenure of the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy government, igniting a significant political uproar. The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) accused Naidu of making "heinous allegations" for political gain, while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) circulated a lab report to support this claim.

    Also read: Beef fat, fish oil in Tirupati laddoos: Calls for punishment like 'kumbhipakam', hang till death & more surge

    Addressing a press conference on the first 100 days of the Modi government's third term, Nadda said, "I spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu after getting information about this and took details from him. I have asked him to share the available report so that I can examine it. I will also speak to the state regulators and investigate this."

    "Suitable action will be taken as per the food safety standards. As of now I have asked for the report and we will examine it," he added.

    Earlier today, Food Minister Pralhad Joshi called for an investigation into allegations made by Naidu. "Whatever the Andhra Chief Minister has said is a matter of serious concern. A detailed enquiry is required and the culprit should be punished," Joshi told reporters on the sidelines of a global food regulators summit in New Delhi.

    TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy on Thursday that a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory has confirmed the adulteration of ghee samples provided by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the organization that oversees the renowned Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

    He presented the alleged lab report, which purportedly confirmed the presence of "beef tallow," "lard," and "fish oil" in the ghee sample. The sample receipt date was July 9, 2024, while the lab report was dated July 16.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttar Pradesh SHOCKER! Man arrested for killing newborn after anger over fourth daughter AJR

    UP SHOCKER! Man arrested for killing newborn after anger over fourth daughter

    'Cutting Indian experience on resume': Ex-Google employee's job hunt struggle in Canada stirs debate (WATCH) shk

    'Cutting Indian experience on resume': Ex-Google employee's job hunt struggle in Canada stirs debate (WATCH)

    CM Yogi visits Gorakhnath Temple, feeds jaggery to a pair of Punganur cow calves from Andhra dmn

    CM Yogi visits Gorakhnath Temple, feeds jaggery to a pair of Punganur cow calves from Andhra

    Kerala: CPI leader Sunil Kumar alleges premeditated conspiracy behind issues during Thrissur Pooram dmn

    Kerala: CPI leader Sunil Kumar alleges premeditated conspiracy behind issues during Thrissur Pooram

    PM Modi to begin 3-day US visit from September 21: What's on the agenda? gcw

    PM Modi to begin 3-day US visit from September 21: What's on the agenda?

    Recent Stories

    Uttar Pradesh SHOCKER! Man arrested for killing newborn after anger over fourth daughter AJR

    UP SHOCKER! Man arrested for killing newborn after anger over fourth daughter

    BREAKING Israeli strike kills senior Hezbollah commander Abu Haidar al-Khafaji in Syria - Reports snt

    BREAKING: Israeli strike kills senior Hezbollah commander Abu Haidar al-Khafaji in Syria - Reports

    Rashmika Mandanna looks glamorous in black outfit as she debuts at Milan Fashion Week 2024 RKK

    Rashmika Mandanna looks glamorous in black outfit as she debuts at Milan Fashion Week 2024

    'Cutting Indian experience on resume': Ex-Google employee's job hunt struggle in Canada stirs debate (WATCH) shk

    'Cutting Indian experience on resume': Ex-Google employee's job hunt struggle in Canada stirs debate (WATCH)

    Quick and Easy Recipes: 7 Snacks you can make in just 15 minutes NTI

    Quick and Easy Recipes: 7 Snacks you can make in just 15 minutes

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon