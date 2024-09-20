'Animal fat' in Tirupati laddoos: Health Minister Nadda seeks report, says will take suitable action (WATCH)

Union Health Minister Nadda stated on Friday that he had contacted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to request a comprehensive report on the Tirupati laddoo controversy.

Union Health Minister Nadda stated on Friday that he had contacted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to request a comprehensive report on the Tirupati laddoo controversy. He mentioned that the Centre would review the situation and take appropriate action.

Naidu alleged that animal fat was used in the preparation of Tirupati laddoos during the tenure of the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy government, igniting a significant political uproar. The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) accused Naidu of making "heinous allegations" for political gain, while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) circulated a lab report to support this claim.

Addressing a press conference on the first 100 days of the Modi government's third term, Nadda said, "I spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu after getting information about this and took details from him. I have asked him to share the available report so that I can examine it. I will also speak to the state regulators and investigate this."

"Suitable action will be taken as per the food safety standards. As of now I have asked for the report and we will examine it," he added.

Earlier today, Food Minister Pralhad Joshi called for an investigation into allegations made by Naidu. "Whatever the Andhra Chief Minister has said is a matter of serious concern. A detailed enquiry is required and the culprit should be punished," Joshi told reporters on the sidelines of a global food regulators summit in New Delhi.

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy on Thursday that a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory has confirmed the adulteration of ghee samples provided by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the organization that oversees the renowned Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

He presented the alleged lab report, which purportedly confirmed the presence of "beef tallow," "lard," and "fish oil" in the ghee sample. The sample receipt date was July 9, 2024, while the lab report was dated July 16.

