    Explained: What exactly is ‘beef tallow’ & ‘lard’, the animal fat in Tirupati Laddoos that stirred controversy

    Reports have surfaced claiming that the ghee used in making the laddoos may contain beef tallow, lard, fish oil, and palm oil—ingredients that have caused an uproar among devotees. The very thought of animal fats in a religious offering has unsettled many, as the Tirupati laddoo holds immense cultural and spiritual significance for millions.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 4:29 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 4:29 PM IST

     

    In the midst of a simmering controversy, the iconic Srivari Laddoo, a symbol of sanctity from the famous Tirupati temple, has unexpectedly taken center stage. The Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) proudly holds a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its iconic laddoo, giving it the exclusive right to distribute this sacred sweet. Yet, recent allegations have cast a shadow over the celebrated sweet, sparking public debate about its authenticity and the integrity of its traditional recipe.

    Also read: Tirupati Laddoo Row: Plea in SC claims devotees' sentiments hurt, seeks protection of Hindu practices

    The brewing controversy

    The controversy erupted on Wednesday when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu leveled serious accusations against the former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government. He charged them with adulterating the sacred Tirupati laddoos by using inferior ingredients, including animal fat. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) claims that a laboratory in Gujarat uncovered traces of beef tallow, lard, and fish oil in the ghee used for the laddoos.

    In response to these alarming allegations, the TTD has taken swift action, blacklisting the supplier in question and switching to a new ghee provider. However, the YSRCP vehemently denies any wrongdoing, dismissing the claims as politically motivated and baseless.

    What exactly is 'Beef Tallow'?

    Beef tallow, which has ignited much of the controversy, is rendered fat derived from the fatty tissues around the organs of cows and bulls. This substance is commonly used for deep-frying and roasting, but its applications extend beyond the kitchen—it's also found in soaps and candles. The idea that beef tallow may have been used in a religious offering has shaken many devotees to their core.

    Understanding 'Lard'

    Lard, too, has been dragged into this controversy. While it has largely been replaced by vegetable oils in modern kitchens, lard is a semi-solid white fat derived from the fatty tissue of pigs. It was once a popular ingredient in baking, though it has fallen out of favor in recent years. Its potential presence in the laddoos has further inflamed tensions, given the deep-rooted cultural and religious aversion to pork in many communities.

    As devotees await further clarifications, the debate over the purity of the Srivari laddoo continues to rage, with many questioning the sanctity of a tradition they hold dear.

