    Tirupati laddu row: Accused ghee supplier says, 'fish oil more expensive', refutes allegations

    An employee of AR Dairy, Kanan, who serves as a quality control officer, responded to the allegations, describing them as "absurd" and damaging to the company's reputation. Kanan pointed out that fish oil is more expensive than ghee, making such adulteration not only impractical but also detectable due to its distinct smell.

    First Published Sep 22, 2024, 10:53 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 22, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu-based AR Dairy Food Private Limited has firmly denied allegations that it supplied adulterated ghee for prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Temple, managed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The accusations include claims of fish oil and animal fat adulteration in the ghee, sparking controversy.

    "These allegations, ranging from vegetable oil to animal fat adulteration, are severely damaging to our business," Kanan told a Tamil news channel. "The claim that fish oil was added is absurd. Fish oil is more expensive than ghee, and any adulteration of this kind would be immediately noticeable by smell alone," he explained.

    Established in 1998, AR Dairy has been supplying ghee for religious offerings for many years. Kanan stressed that the company maintains several quality standards. "The milk used in our ghee undergoes 102 quality checks," he said, adding that their ghee is tested in national laboratories before being dispatched to TTD.

    "After our ghee reaches TTD, their food safety officer also conducts additional tests to ensure it meets all required standards," he added, highlighting the company's compliance with safety regulations.

    The controversy has drawn reactions from religious leaders and the public. Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar voiced concerns over the issue, saying, "The Tirupati laddu row has inflicted a deep wound and rage in the Hindu psyche. Temple management should be overseen by religious leaders and devotees, not by business people and politicians."

    Last week, TTD executive officer J Shyamala Rao confirmed that laboratory tests revealed the presence of animal fat, including lard, in some ghee samples supplied by AR Dairy. In response, Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh vowed that the government would take strong action, saying, "We will not spare those involved in using animal fats in Tirupati laddus."

