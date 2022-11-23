'This bond will last': Aaditya Thackeray after meeting Tejashwi Yadav in Patna

Aaditya Thackeray said, "We talked about various topics but did not get into politics. This friendship will surely continue." The meeting of the two young leaders is an attempt to get opposition parties together to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray met Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, on Wednesday, at mother Rabri Devi's residence in Patna. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi accompanied the Sena leader.

After meeting Yadav, Aaditya Thackeray said, "We communicate with each other; however, due to covid were unable to meet. We talked about various topics but did not get into politics. This friendship will undoubtedly continue." The meeting of the two young leaders is an attempt to get opposition parties together to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "The current issue is to protect the law and democracy, and we would go to any length to do so," asserted Tejashwi Yadav after meeting Aaditya Thackeray.

Aaditya Thackeray recently participated in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra. Previously, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had taken the initiative to get opposition parties together against the ruling BJP.

Nitish Kumar met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leaders late Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, Communist Party of India (Marxist) national secretary Sitaram Yechury, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his recent visit to Delhi in September.

Kumar met with opposition leaders after breaking an alliance with the BJP and forming a 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar with Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress, and other parties.

Previously, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao visited Bihar and spoke with Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as part of efforts towards forging opposition unity.

