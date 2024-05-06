Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Natasa Stankovic fashionable mom photos: Setting style trends while spending time with son Agastya Pandya

    First Published May 6, 2024, 9:25 PM IST

    Step into the stylish world of Natasa Stankovic as she effortlessly combines motherhood with fashion, setting new style standards while enjoying quality moments with her son Agastya Pandya. 

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Serene moments captured as Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya Pandya enjoy quality time on their vacation.

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic showcases effortless style while basking in the sun with son Agastya Pandya.

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Fashion inspiration: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's wardrobe leaves fans yearning for more stylish looks.

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Effortlessly chic: Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's laid-back yet trendy outfit choices make heads turn.

    article_image5

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Mumbai Indian's skipper Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic treats fans to glimpses of leisure moments.

    article_image6

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Fashion-forward Natasa Stankovic turns heads in a chic ensemble during her leisure time with Agastya.

    article_image7

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Staying stylish even on casual days: Natasa Stankovic's relaxed yet fashionable look earns admiration.

    article_image8

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Travel diaries: Hardik Pandya's wife, Natasa Stankovic shares photos of playing with kids in her vacation time.

    article_image9

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Hardik Pandya's Natasa Stankovic exudes elegance in a black-and-white ensemble while bonding with her son.

    article_image10

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Stylish mom alert: Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's fashionable choices elevate her bonding time with Agastya.

    article_image11

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Exploring Greek beauty: Natasa Stankovic and Agastya Pandya soak in the sun after returning from Mykonos.

    article_image12

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Fashionable fun in the sun: Natasa Stankovic and Agastya Pandya's adorable moments set the bar high for mother-son bonding.

    article_image13

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Natasa Stankovic's Mykonos adventure includes exploring local markets and indulging in shopping sprees.

    article_image14

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Natasa Stankovic effortlessly balances motherhood and style during her vacation days with son Agastya.

