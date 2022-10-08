Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    There's nothing in the case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Lalu Yadav after CBI's charge sheet

    The central agency charged 16 people, including former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi, the current deputy chief minister's mother. CM Nitish Kumar said, "What happened five years ago? Nothing happened. I have seen everything, but nothing is there."
     

    There s nothing: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar defends Lalu Yadav after CBI's charge sheet in alleged land-for-jobs scam
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2022, 1:36 PM IST

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar defended ally Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family on Saturday after the CBI filed a charge sheet in the alleged job scam during Yadav's tenure as Railway Minister in the Congress-led UPA government over ten years ago. Kumar said, "There's nothing in the case," indicating that the Bharatiya Janata Party solely targets the Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch as their parties have joined forces against them.

    While talking to the media, Kumar said, "What happened five years ago? We had split up (with RJD). Nothing occurred (in this case). I've seen everything; nothing is there. They've restarted it now as we're no longer with the BJP. What can we do when they do whatever they want?"

    The central agency charged 16 people on Friday, including former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi, whose son is now Deputy Chief Minister.

    The FIR was filed on May 18 against the husband-wife and two of their daughters, Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, and 12 people who were hired by the railways. The majority of them are out on bail.

    Lalu Prasad Yadav is accused of transferring over 1 lakh square feet of land belonging to job seekers' families in Patna to his family in exchange for jobs.

    The RJD has repeatedly stated that this CBI case, and several others against the Yadav family, are "a political ploy of the BJP's central government."

    Tejashwi Yadav, Yadav's son, recently became Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's deputy in Bihar after the latter ditched the BJP to resurrect the JDU-RJD alliance.

    Also Read: Prashant Kishor to embark on 3,500 km padayatra in Bihar today: All you need to know

    Also Read: Bihar condom incident: Nitish Kumar hints at action, IAS officer issues apology; NCW seeks clarification

    Also Read: Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad meet Sonia Gandhi; reiterate focus on uniting opposition to defeat BJP in 2024

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2022, 1:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raja Raja Chola controversy: BJP leader H Raja says Kamal Haasan's whole family 'evangelised' AJR

    Raja Raja Chola controversy: BJP leader H Raja says Kamal Haasan's whole family 'evangelised'

    In a first since independence, Centre approves weapon system branch for IAF officers

    In a first since independence, Centre approves Weapon System Branch for IAF officers

    Indian Air Force Day 2022: IAF chief unveils new digital camouflage uniforms; know its features AJR

    Indian Air Force Day 2022: IAF chief unveils new digital camouflage uniforms; know its features

    No one told India to stop buying Russian oil, says Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri AJR

    No one told India to stop buying Russian oil, says Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri

    Nearly 11 dead, 20 injured after bus catches fire in Nashik; CM announces ex-gratia for kin of victims AJR

    Nearly 11 dead, 20 injured after bus catches fire in Nashik; CM announces ex-gratia for kin of victims

    Recent Stories

    SEXY TOPLESS PICTURES, VIDEO: Urfi Javed covers assets with conch shells drb

    SEXY TOPLESS PICTURES, VIDEO: Urfi Javed covers assets with conch shells

    TS ICET 2022 round 1 counselling registration begins; know fees, required documents here - adt

    TS ICET 2022 round 1 counselling registration begins; know fees, required documents here

    Raja Raja Chola controversy: BJP leader H Raja says Kamal Haasan's whole family 'evangelised' AJR

    Raja Raja Chola controversy: BJP leader H Raja says Kamal Haasan's whole family 'evangelised'

    football everton vs manchester united wayne rooney urges cristiano ronaldo to stay patient will the out of favour icon pay heed snt

    Rooney urges Ronaldo to 'stay patient'; will the out-of-favour Man United icon pay heed?

    hot sexy Photos and video Poonam Pandey poses TOPLESS for a NUDE photoshoot drb

    Photos and video: Poonam Pandey poses TOPLESS for a NUDE photoshoot

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon
    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Video Icon
    Air Force Day 2022 IAF at 90 Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    IAF@90: Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    Video Icon