There's nothing in the case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Lalu Yadav after CBI's charge sheet

The central agency charged 16 people, including former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi, the current deputy chief minister's mother. CM Nitish Kumar said, "What happened five years ago? Nothing happened. I have seen everything, but nothing is there."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar defended ally Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family on Saturday after the CBI filed a charge sheet in the alleged job scam during Yadav's tenure as Railway Minister in the Congress-led UPA government over ten years ago. Kumar said, "There's nothing in the case," indicating that the Bharatiya Janata Party solely targets the Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch as their parties have joined forces against them.

While talking to the media, Kumar said, "What happened five years ago? We had split up (with RJD). Nothing occurred (in this case). I've seen everything; nothing is there. They've restarted it now as we're no longer with the BJP. What can we do when they do whatever they want?"

The FIR was filed on May 18 against the husband-wife and two of their daughters, Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, and 12 people who were hired by the railways. The majority of them are out on bail.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is accused of transferring over 1 lakh square feet of land belonging to job seekers' families in Patna to his family in exchange for jobs.

The RJD has repeatedly stated that this CBI case, and several others against the Yadav family, are "a political ploy of the BJP's central government."

Tejashwi Yadav, Yadav's son, recently became Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's deputy in Bihar after the latter ditched the BJP to resurrect the JDU-RJD alliance.

