    'Everyone in BJP is spotless?' Tejashwi Yadav on PM Modi's 'corrupt people' remark

    Following the Prime Minister's remark, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav slammed the BJP, questioning why no one in the saffron party was raided. "BJP has over 1,000 MLAs and over 300 MPs," he said. Has anyone's home been raided in the last eight years?"

    First Published Sep 2, 2022, 2:44 PM IST

    Prime Minister Modi said his government's anti-corruption efforts had resulted in 'new polarisation' in national politics on Thursday while addressing a large crowd outside the Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery, near Kochi. Without naming any political party, PM Modi said, "Certain political groups are openly coming out and attempting to form a unit to save corrupt people. People in India and Kerala must be vigilant against such groups."

    Following the PM's remark, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday, questioning why no one in the saffron party was raided.

    The newly appointed Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said, "Across the country, the BJP has over 1,000 MLAs and over 300 MPs." Anyone's house has been raided in the last eight years?" He questioned whether everyone in the BJP is spotless.

    Opposition parties accuse the Centre of targeting them and pressuring their party leaders to switch sides to bring down opposition governments. The Prime Minister's remarks were explicitly directed at Nitish Kumar, who recently left the BJP to form a new government in Bihar with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD and other opposition parties.

    When asked about PM Modi's remark, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he doesn't care what someone in the Centre says. "No one is protecting the corrupt. "They should consider what is going on in other states," Kumar said. 

    PM Modi's remarks came on the same day that Nitish Kumar was in the news for meeting with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is on a mission to gather 'anti-BJP forces' ahead of the 2024 national election.

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2022, 2:46 PM IST
