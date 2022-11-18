Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aaditya Thackeray slams Shinde-led Maharashtra Govt over stalling civic projects

    The former minister said, "The CM was from Mumbai, and we attempted to bring as many projects as possible in the city; however, the BMC currently just does three things, tender, transfer, and timepass." Additionally, he said, "This government is merely a 'transfer government.'"

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 8:05 PM IST

    Former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Aditya Thackeray, on Friday, accused the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government of halting and blocking development projects in Mumbai. Focusing on the financial capital, he said the Maha Vika Aghadi (MVA) government led by his father, Uddhav Thackeray, tried to bring many projects into Mumbai, but the new government has tried to stop everything. Elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the richest civic body in the country controlled so far by the Shiv Sena, are scheduled for next month.

    The former environment minister said, "The Chief Minister was from Mumbai, and we attempted to bring as many projects as possible in the city," adding that the BMC currently just does three things, tender, transfer, and timepass."

    "Following the formation of the new government, the new Chief Minister announced that we would fund Mumbai's roads with Rs 5,000 crores and that they would be free of potholes. A tender for 5,000 crores was issued but was withdrawn a few days later," Thackeray said. 

    According to Thackeray, the future of Mumbai's roadways is uncertain under the new government, and citizens should not trust anyone who claims they will concretize the streets overnight.

    "Approval is needed to work with the Mumbai traffic police and 16 other authorities. My question is, why did you cancel the Rs 5,000 crore tender when you started it? When will you begin the new tender, and when will you complete the work?" he questioned the authority.

    Thackeray continued, "The construction of Mumbai's streets has slowed. If you see potholes next year, the current Chief Minister will be held accountable."

    While slamming the government over money released for beautification, he said beautification doesn't mean putting LED lights everywhere. 

    "For beautifying, a total of Rs 1,700 crores has been allocated. This sum, however, was scheduled to be released to BMC corporators. It has now been redirected for beautification," he said. 

    Thackeray lashed out at the state, stating that there is no clarity in the BMC or the Maharashtra government about who approves or directs projects in Mumbai.

    "This government is merely a 'transfer government.' Several officers have worked very hard in the BMC during the last 15 years, but suddenly some have been relocated three to five times in three days. Why there's so much confusion? Nobody knows. The administration should address this issue quickly," he added. 

    Mumbai is important to the state, and all projects must be finished, Aditya Thackeray said, naming some projects that were started by the previous government but are currently on hold.

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2022, 8:05 PM IST
