Train services on Bihar's Gaya-Patna rail section came to a standstill for nearly three hours early on Thursday after thieves allegedly cut and stole around 100 metres of an overhead electric (OHE) wire between Tehta and Jehanabad railway stations.

Train services on Bihar's Gaya-Patna rail section came to a standstill for nearly three hours early on Thursday after thieves allegedly cut and stole around 100 metres of an overhead electric (OHE) wire between Tehta and Jehanabad railway stations, officials said. The theft disrupted rail operations on the route, forcing authorities to implement single-line working to keep train movement running until repairs were completed.

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The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has since recovered the stolen OHE wire, while an investigation has been launched to identify and arrest those responsible.

According to news agency PTI, East Central Railway chief public relations officer Saraswati Chandra said, “Thieves cut a 25,000-volt OHE wire (roughly around 100 meters) at 3.05 am on Thursday between Tehta and Jehanabad stations in the Gaya-Patna section, disrupting train services. Affected down trains were operated under single-line working.”

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Railway personnel swiftly carried out restoration work, replacing the damaged overhead wire and resuming normal operations. The affected section was declared fit for train movement at 6.26 am, the CPRO added.