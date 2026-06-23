A viral video allegedly showing a railway enquiry officer sleeping while on duty at Patna Junction has triggered widespread criticism online and prompted a response from Indian Railways.

A viral video allegedly showing a railway enquiry officer sleeping while on duty at Patna Junction has triggered widespread criticism online and prompted a response from Indian Railways. The footage, shared on X, captures a staff member sitting at the railway enquiry counter with his eyes closed as passengers wait nearby for assistance. The enquiry desk, a crucial point for travellers seeking updates on train schedules, delays, cancellations, and platform information, appeared unattended despite the presence of several commuters.

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Sharing the clip, a social media user demanded action against the employee and urged others to amplify the issue. “Keep sharing the video until this employee is suspended by @RailwaySeva. At Patna Junction, the clerk at the inquiry counter, in a white shirt, is lounging on a chair with the mic in front, passengers are standing,” the post read.

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The video quickly gained traction across social media platforms, drawing sharp reactions from users who questioned the level of accountability among public service employees.

As criticism mounted online, Railway Seva, the official grievance redressal handle of Indian Railways, acknowledged the complaint. Responding to the viral post, the handle stated that the issue had been forwarded to the concerned authorities for appropriate action.

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It remains unclear whether any disciplinary measures have been initiated, the incident has reignited a larger debate over service standards and employee accountability at railway stations.