Uddhav Thackeray slammed the government for calling young protesters 'cockroaches,' drawing parallels to Shivaji Maharaj being called a 'rat' by Mughals. He urged a focus on employment over politics and said even Balasaheb Thackeray would be called 'anti-Hindu' today.

Thackeray Condemns 'Targeting' of Student Protesters

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray strongly condemned the labelling and heavy-handed targeting of young student protesters, drawing historical parallels to how oppressive powers historically belittled dissenters, recalling how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was labelled a 'rat' by the Mughals.

Addressing the book launch event of Shiv Sena-UBT spokesperson Harshal Pradhan, Thackeray highlighted that those who have been called "cockroaches" were just 16-17-year-old students. "Yuva Shakti has shown that democracy has lost. Today, if a stone is lifted for the right of justice, the person is called a terrorist. Those referred to as cockroaches were aged 16-17 years. Even Shivaji Maharaj was called Chuha (rat) by the Mughals. You call today's youth cockroaches! The young girl who stopped the police car is being trolled by the fanatics."

'Prioritise Jobs, Not More MPs'

Speaking on the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, Thackeray argued that the administration's primary focus should be addressing systemic joblessness affecting the younger generation instead of focusing on expanding political structures or parliamentary seats. "Instead of increasing the number of MPs, it would be better to provide more employment opportunities for these young people. If employment opportunities are increased, you won't even need to limit MPs; people would happily carry these very same youths on their heads," he said.

Questions Use of Religion for Political Gain

He asserted that if his father, Balasaheb Thackeray, were alive today, the current administration would similarly brand him as "anti-Hindu." "It takes courage to publish a book on the Thackeray family. If Balasaheb Thackeray were there today, he too would have been called anti-Hindu. Religion does not make a man. I can show the words of Balasaheb Thackeray in many speeches that 'humanity is religion'."

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader further questioned the moral authority of those who weaponise religion for political dominance, "Don't you feel ashamed to loot the temple of that very Rama in whose name you gained power?"