An Intermediate student in Telangana's Gadwal district died by suicide, blaming a teacher in a note. In a separate incident, a 26-year-old woman was found dead by hanging in a Hyderabad hotel room. Police are investigating both cases.

Student Dies by Suicide, Blames Teacher

An Intermediate second-year student of a Government Junior College allegedly died by suicide by hanging at his residence in Kothapalli village, under the Gadwal Rural Police Station limits in Jogulamba Gadwal district, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the deceased student, identified as Tarun, left behind a suicide note in which he blamed his teacher, Shirisha, stating that she had scolded him over his exam marks.

Speaking to ANI, a police official said, "The deceased, identified as Tarun, allegedly died by suicide by hanging. In the note, he blamed his teacher Shirisha for scolding him over exam results. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The body has been shifted for PME."

Following the incident, family members and relatives of the deceased staged a protest demanding a thorough and proper inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death. Police have shifted the body for a post-mortem examination and registered a case. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Woman Found Dead in Hyderabad Hotel

On July 3, A 26-year-old woman identified as Renuka was found dead by hanging in a hotel at night under Langer Houz police station limits in Hyderabad.

According to a Langer Houz police official, the deceased Renuka had checked into the hotel on Thursday evening with her boyfriend, Farukh. The two had been in a relationship for the past six months after meeting at a pub.

Renuka, a club dancer at Kings and Queens in Kukatpally, was a resident of Bolaram. She had previously lived in Mukabowli. Police said she was married eight years ago and has a seven-year-old son, but was living separately from her husband, the police said.

Langer Houz Police further stated, "Her relationship with her boyfriend, Farukh, started after they met at a pub, and they had been together for the past six months. He resides in the Golconda area. Yesterday, they came to the V Grand hotel room."

Officials stated that after checking in, the pair ordered biryani at the hotel. Farukh later left to attend a function. Around 12:30 AM, Renuka video-called another friend and mentioned that her birthday was the next day, telling the friend, "I have a birthday gift for you." She later committed Suicide by hanging in a hotel room (ANI).