Telangana CM Revanth Reddy launched the annual Vanamahotsavam at Gurramguda Eco Park. He criticized the previous regime for environmental damage and highlighted his government's efforts in protecting forests, lakes, and wetlands in the state.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched the annual Vanamahotsavam plantation program on Thursday by planting a sapling at the Gurramguda Eco Park. The Chief Minister reviewed the Gurramguda Eco Park photo exhibition.

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According to a release from the Telangana Chief Minister's Office, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched the Vanamahotsavam program by planting a sapling at Gurramguda Eco Park. The CM viewed the Gurramguda Eco Park photo exhibition. Ministers Konda Surekha, Sridhar Babu, Legislative Council Chief Whip Patnam Mahender Reddy, MLAs Malreddy Ranga Reddy, Veerlapalli Shankar, former MP Madhu Yaskhi, and senior officials of the forest department attended the event, as per the statement.

'Not Merely a Tree-Planting Program': CM Reddy

The Forest Festival being inaugurated today in Gurramguda holds special significance. It is not merely a tree-planting program. It is the fruition of a resolve born from the determination to become "a tree," emerging from the memories of yesterday's destructive events, Reddy said.

"Encroachment of lakes, bulldozers on forest lands... as a result, a drizzle would plunge Hyderabad into turmoil... This was the scene under the previous regime. The protection of lakes, restoration of wetlands, fighting legal battles in courts over forest lands and securing victories, the sacred effort to transform Hyderabad into an environmentally conscious city... This is the scene under today's governance," the Telangana CM said.

Event Fulfills a Resolve from 2021 Floods

In a post on X, the CM stated "When I visited Gurramguda as Malkajgiri MP during the floods in 2021, the Forest Festival taking place today in the Gurramguda forest lands is the realization of the thought born from the anguish that arose in my heart. After the people's government assumed responsibilities, by waging legal battles against encroachers, protecting forest lands, and striving to shape the city into an area where people live amidst forests, the Gurramguda Forest Festival being held today serves as an example of our efforts."

The southwest monsoon entered Telangana on June 8 as per the India Meteorological Department. (ANI)