Central University of Odisha celebrated its 18th Foundation Day, focusing on educational excellence, science promotion, and nation-building. Dignitaries discussed NEP and student discipline, while the VC outlined a vision for global recognition.

The Central University of Odisha (CUO) commemorated its 18th Foundation Day at its main campus on Friday, bringing together academic leaders, scholars, and dignitaries to outline a roadmap for educational excellence, science promotion, and holistic nation-building.

According to a press release, the Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput, celebrated its 18th Foundation Day at its Main Campus, Sunabeda, which commenced with the playing of the National Song, followed by the hoisting of the CUO Flag by Ajit Kumar Shasany, Vice-Chancellor, CUO. The Vice-Chancellor also extended his greetings to the University community on the occasion.

Sanjay Kumar Pradhan, Registrar (I/c), CUO, delivered the Welcome Address and welcomed the distinguished guests on & off the dais. The programme also featured the message of the President of India, read by Nirjharini Tripathy, followed by the National Anthem, and the message of the Governor of Odisha, read by Pradosh Kumar Rath.

A coffee table book titled CUO at a Glance, presenting an overview of the University's academic profile and achievements, was released on this occasion.

Insights from Honoured Guests

Padma Gobardhan Panika, Guest of Honour, spoke about the importance of tradition, karma and continuity across generations. Drawing upon the experience of struggle and perseverance, he emphasised that success requires sustained effort and resilience.

Hrushikesh Senapaty, Guest of Honour and Vice-Chancellor, Vikram Dev University, Jeypore, spoke about reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP). He highlighted the importance & challenges of outcome-based education. Raghuram Macha, MLA, Koraput, thanked the Ministry of Education, Government of India, for supporting CUO and observed that educational institutions should function as workshops for creating capable human beings.

Chief Guest on Student Responsibility and Scientific Growth

The Chief Guest, Hirendranath Ghosh, Director, NISER, Bhubaneswar, advised students to spend more time studying rather than being excessively engaged with mobile phones and urged them to take responsibility for their own academic and personal growth, the press release said. He encouraged students to make the most of their opportunities, take proper notes in class and maintain a healthy balance of eating, sleeping, playing and studying. He stressed the importance of discipline of students to make the best use of their formative years.

He spoke about the necessity to include basic science departments in the university system for scientific institution-building. He expected that CUO would emerge among the top ten Central Universities and encouraged CUO students to explore opportunities for advanced scientific training, including participation in the BARC Training School. He also recalled the contribution of scientists from rural and tribal backgrounds, referring to Mohanty of the Atomic Energy Commission and observing that many leading scientists have emerged from villages. Ghosh also introduced a presentation on Quantum Dots: A New Era in Optoelectronics, connecting contemporary scientific developments with the recognition of quantum dots through the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Vice-Chancellor's Vision for a Global CUO

In his presidential address, Ajit Kumar Shasany, Vice-Chancellor, CUO, stressed discipline, skills and holistic education, urging students to ask, What is my aim in life? He highlighted integrating science with literature, skill-based education, and leveraging tribal diversity, biodiversity and Artificial Intelligence. Referring to the Prime Minister's vision, he emphasised the Blue Economy, Green Economy and Blockchain. He further envisioned taking CUO to the global stage, increasing student strength to 5,000 and strengthening the Skill Centre. He encouraged campus life, sports and fitness, seeking support from HAL and NAD, and concluded by asking students to be happy, the release said.

The programme concluded with the Vote of Thanks proposed by Rathikanta Kumbhar, Head, Department of Economics and Coordinator. Ramendra Parhi coordinated of the 18th Foundation Day programme. (ANI)