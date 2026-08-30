Following heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, gates of the Salal dam in Reasi were opened. Ramban district also experienced heavy downpours, leading to alerts for residents. The IMD has warned of thunderstorms and potential flash floods.

Salal Dam Gates Opened in Reasi

Following continuous rainfall in the upper catchment areas, multiple gates of Reasi's Salal dam were opened to regulate the increased inflow of water into the reservoir. The opening of the gates has resulted in the controlled release of water downstream, as the authorities continue to monitor the reservoir level and inflow conditions

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall began in the early hours of Sunday in the Chanderkote area of Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir, amid the ongoing monsoon season. Residents have been advised to remain cautious, particularly near rivers, streams and other water bodies.

Weather Conditions Across J&K

According to meteorological data, widespread precipitation and overcast conditions have led to temperature changes across both Jammu and Kashmir divisions, accompanied by extremely high humidity levels. Srinagar City recorded a temperature of 23.1 degrees Celsius with 80 per cent humidity, while Jammu City registered 28 degrees Celsius with 87 per cent humidity. Among other major stations, the tourist resort of Kupwara recorded the lowest temperature in the region at 18.8 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam recorded 19.6 degrees Celsius alongside 81 per cent humidity. In the Jammu division, Katra recorded 25.2 degrees Celsius with 95 percent humid conditions, Banihal witnessed 21.2 degrees Celsius with 91 per cent humidity, and Gulmarg recorded 21 degrees Celsius with 85 per cent humidity.

IMD Forecast and Warnings

According to the five-day forecast issued by the IMD, rainfall activity has gradually tapered off over the last few days, transitioning to scattered light showers across parts of southern and eastern districts including Ramban, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, and Anantnag. However, the weather department has cautioned about the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching up to 60 km/h at isolated places, alongside the persistent risk of localised flash floods, landslides, and mudslides in vulnerable hilly terrains. (ANI)