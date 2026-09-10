The Telangana government greenlit the expansion of Gudemdoddi Balancing Reservoir, boosting its storage from 1.19 TMC to 15.00 TMC. This Pumped Storage Project, with solar power, got Rs 180 crore in sanctions for land acquisition and studies.

Telangana Approves Gudemdoddi Reservoir Expansion

The Telangana government on Thursday approved the expansion of Gudemdoddi Balancing Reservoir by enhancing its storage capacity from 1.19 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) to 15.00 TMC under a Pumped Storage Project (PSP) integrated with solar power generation.

According to a government order issued by the Irrigation and CAD (Projects-II) Department, the state government has approved the proposal based on the circumstances reported by the Chief Engineer (I), Wanaparthy, and after examination of the matter.

The government has also accorded approval for engaging the services of a professional consultant or agency and sanctioned Rs 15 crore for conducting necessary topographical, geological, geotechnical, hydrological and bathymetric investigations and studies.

The order further stated that administrative approval and sanction of Rs 165 crore have been accorded for the acquisition of 1,100 acres of additional land. The expenditure will be debited to the specified head of account, the order said.

The Gudemdoddi Balancing Reservoir, located in Dharoor mandal of Telangana’s Jogulamba Gadwal district, is part of the Jawahar Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Scheme (JNLIS).

Directives for Makthal-Narayanpet-Kodangal Project

Earlier, on September 4, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed the authorities to invite tenders for phase-2 works of the Makthal-Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Project.

At a review meeting in Kodangal, the Chief Minister directed officials to provide comprehensive details regarding the annual budget required to accelerate the project works. The irrigation officials briefed on the measures which are being taken to complete Phase-1 works by December 2027 and Phase-2 works by October 2028, according to the CMO.